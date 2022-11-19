Lirik Lagu And Rain Will Fall – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu And Rain Will Fall – Mocca

I can't understand

Why my world keeps turning?

And I can't understand

Why the sun keeps shining?

When you left me all alone

But I do understand

That you have someone better

And I can't understand

That you saved me for later

I can take it I will wait

All that I need now

Is the rain to fall from the sky

To wash away my pain inside

All that I need now

Is the rain to fall from the sky

The rain will fall

The rain will fall

But I do understand

That you have someone better

And I can't understand

That you saved me for later

I can take it I will wait

All that I need now

Is the rain to fall from the sky

To wash away my pain inside

All that I need now

Is the rain to fall from the sky

The rain will fall

The rain will fall

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: My Diary

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno

Genre: Alternative, Indie