Lirik Lagu And Rain Will Fall – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu And Rain Will Fall – Mocca
I can't understand
Why my world keeps turning?
And I can't understand
Why the sun keeps shining?
When you left me all alone
But I do understand
That you have someone better
And I can't understand
That you saved me for later
I can take it I will wait
All that I need now
Is the rain to fall from the sky
To wash away my pain inside
All that I need now
Is the rain to fall from the sky
The rain will fall
The rain will fall
But I do understand
That you have someone better
And I can't understand
That you saved me for later
I can take it I will wait
All that I need now
Is the rain to fall from the sky
To wash away my pain inside
All that I need now
Is the rain to fall from the sky
The rain will fall
The rain will fall
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: My Diary
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno
Genre: Alternative, Indie
