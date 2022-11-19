Lirik Lagu Follow The Sun - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Follow, follow the sun
And which way the wind blows
When this day is done
Breath, breath in the air
Set your intentions
Dream with care
Tomorrow is a new day for everyone
A brand new moon, brand new sun
So follow, follow the sun
The direction of the birds
The direction of love
Breath, breath in the air
Cheerish this moment
Cheerish this breath
Tomorrow is a new day for everyone
Brand new moon, brand new sun
When you feel love coming down on you
Like a heavy wave
When you feel this crazy society
Headin' to the strand
Take a straw to the nearest waters
And remember your place
Many moons have risen and fallen long, long before youve came
So which way is the wind blowin'
And what does your heart say?
