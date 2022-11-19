Lirik Lagu Follow The Sun - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Follow The Sun - Xavier Rudd

Follow, follow the sun

And which way the wind blows

When this day is done

Breath, breath in the air

Set your intentions

Dream with care

Tomorrow is a new day for everyone

A brand new moon, brand new sun

So follow, follow the sun

The direction of the birds

The direction of love

Breath, breath in the air

Cheerish this moment

Cheerish this breath

Tomorrow is a new day for everyone

Brand new moon, brand new sun

When you feel love coming down on you

Like a heavy wave

When you feel this crazy society

Headin' to the strand

Take a straw to the nearest waters

And remember your place

Many moons have risen and fallen long, long before youve came

So which way is the wind blowin'

And what does your heart say?