Lirik Lagu Mister You're Better Man Than I - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mister You're Better Man Than I - The Yardbirds
Can you judge a man
By the way he wears his hair?
Can you read his mind
By the clothes that he wears?
Can you see a bad man
By the pattern on his tie?
Well then, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Oh, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Could you tell a wise man
By the way he speaks or spells?
Is this more important
Than the stories that he tells?
And call a man a fool
If for wealth he doesn't strive?
Well then, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Oh, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Can you condemn a man
If you're faith he doesn't hold?
Say the colour of his skin
Is the colour of his soul?
Could you say that men
For king and country all must die?
Well, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Oh, mister, you're a better man than I
Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I
Credit
Artis: The Yardbirds
Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds
Rilis: 1965
Genre: Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues
Penulis Lagu: Brian Hugg, Mike Hugg
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan