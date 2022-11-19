Lirik Lagu Mister You're Better Man Than I - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mister You're Better Man Than I - The Yardbirds

Can you judge a man

By the way he wears his hair?

Can you read his mind

By the clothes that he wears?

Can you see a bad man

By the pattern on his tie?

Well then, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Oh, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Could you tell a wise man

By the way he speaks or spells?

Is this more important

Than the stories that he tells?

And call a man a fool

If for wealth he doesn't strive?

Well then, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Oh, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Can you condemn a man

If you're faith he doesn't hold?

Say the colour of his skin

Is the colour of his soul?

Could you say that men

For king and country all must die?

Well, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Oh, mister, you're a better man than I

Yeah, mister, you're a better man than I

Credit

Artis: The Yardbirds

Album: Having a Rave Up With the Yardbirds

Rilis: 1965

Genre: Children's Music, Pop, Rock, Blues

Penulis Lagu: Brian Hugg, Mike Hugg

Fakta di Baliknya