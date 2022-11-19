Lirik Lagu Saved - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Saved - Yahya

It' been ten years

Caught up at these loneliness

Saved by the angels around me

But I can't seem to get out of this

Empty space

That makes me feel hopeless and broken

You pulled my hands under the surface

Well, over and over again

But if I have to

I'll be there for you

And as long I take my fear

So-ooh-ooh

I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore

So-ooh-ooh

Keep on your mind I would trade this for nothing, oh no, ooh

Oh, I feel saved

Seeing your face in the shadow

Burning my soul into light of hopes

I believe there's sometimes for us to lay

But if I have to

I'll be there for you

And as long I take my fear

So-ooh-ooh

I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore, ooh

So-ooh-ooh

Keep on your mind I would trade this for nothing, oh no, ooh

Ha-aa-aa

Ha-aa-aa

Ha-aa-aa

So-ooh-ooh

I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore, ooh

So-ooh-ooh

Let your heart near me until no more space to let go

