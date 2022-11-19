Lirik Lagu Saved - Yahya dan Fakta di Baliknya

It' been ten years
Caught up at these loneliness
Saved by the angels around me
But I can't seem to get out of this
Empty space
That makes me feel hopeless and broken
You pulled my hands under the surface
Well, over and over again
But if I have to
I'll be there for you
And as long I take my fear
So-ooh-ooh
I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore
So-ooh-ooh
Keep on your mind I would trade this for nothing, oh no, ooh
Oh, I feel saved
Seeing your face in the shadow
Burning my soul into light of hopes
I believe there's sometimes for us to lay
But if I have to
I'll be there for you
And as long I take my fear
So-ooh-ooh
I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore, ooh
So-ooh-ooh
Keep on your mind I would trade this for nothing, oh no, ooh
Ha-aa-aa
Ha-aa-aa
Ha-aa-aa
So-ooh-ooh
I don't wanna leave memories of ours anymore, ooh
So-ooh-ooh
Let your heart near me until no more space to let go
