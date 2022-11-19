Lirik To Be One – Gita Gutawa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu To Be One – Gita Gutawa
I see rainbow in the sky
Colours that brighten my world
I hear the hummingbird
Singing a beautiful song
The song of love and laughther
The song of peace and hope
I don't want this to end
I want this to be forever
Eventhough we're not the same different ways
And we walk on different path, different road in this life
Can we hold each other's hand
Together in this world and be as one
It will be a better place, better home
This'll give us peace of mind fill with love
No more tears yhis where you untie the love
No more cry only smile the place for us to be one
The song of love and laughther
The song of peace and hope
I don't want this to end
I want this to be forever
Eventhough we're not the same different ways
And we walk on different path, different road in this life
Can we hold each other's hand
Together in this world and be as one
It will be a better place, better home
This'll give us peace of mind fill with love
No more tears yhis where you untie the love
No more cry only smile the place for us to be one
The place for us to be one
To be one
