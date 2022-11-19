Lirik To Be One – Gita Gutawa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu To Be One – Gita Gutawa

I see rainbow in the sky

Colours that brighten my world

I hear the hummingbird

Singing a beautiful song

The song of love and laughther

The song of peace and hope

I don't want this to end

I want this to be forever

Eventhough we're not the same different ways

And we walk on different path, different road in this life

Can we hold each other's hand

Together in this world and be as one

It will be a better place, better home

This'll give us peace of mind fill with love

No more tears yhis where you untie the love

No more cry only smile the place for us to be one

The song of love and laughther

The song of peace and hope

I don't want this to end

I want this to be forever

Eventhough we're not the same different ways

And we walk on different path, different road in this life

Can we hold each other's hand

Together in this world and be as one

It will be a better place, better home

This'll give us peace of mind fill with love

No more tears yhis where you untie the love

No more cry only smile the place for us to be one

The place for us to be one

To be one