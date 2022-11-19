Lirik Lagu Scare Away The Dark – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scare Away The Dark
Well, sing, sing at the top of your voice
Love without fear in your heart
Feel, feel like you still have a choice
If we all light up we can scare away the dark
We wish our weekdays away
Spend our weekends in bed
Drink ourselves stupid
And work ourselves dead
And all just because that's what mom and dad said we should do
We should run through the forests
We should swim in the streams
We should laugh, we should cry
We should love, we should dream
We should stare at the stars and not just the screens
You should hear what I'm saying and know what it means
To sing, sing at the top of your voice
Love without fear in your heart
Feel, feel like you still have a choice
If we all light up we can scare away the dark
Well, we wish we were happier, thinner and fitter
We wish we weren't losers and liars and quitters
We want something more not just nasty and bitter
We want something real not just hashtags and Twitter
It's the meaning of life and it's streamed live on YouTube
But I bet Gangnam Style will still get more views
We're scared of drowning, flying and shooters
But we're all slowly dying in front of fucking computers
So sing, sing at the top of your voice
Oh, love without fear in your heart
Can you feel, feel like you still have a choice
If we all light up we can scare away the dark
And oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
Sing it out now
Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
Sing it out now
Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
Sing it out now
Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no
