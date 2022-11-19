Lirik Lagu Scare Away The Dark – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scare Away The Dark

Well, sing, sing at the top of your voice

Love without fear in your heart

Feel, feel like you still have a choice

If we all light up we can scare away the dark

We wish our weekdays away

Spend our weekends in bed

Drink ourselves stupid

And work ourselves dead

And all just because that's what mom and dad said we should do

We should run through the forests

We should swim in the streams

We should laugh, we should cry

We should love, we should dream

We should stare at the stars and not just the screens

You should hear what I'm saying and know what it means

To sing, sing at the top of your voice

Love without fear in your heart

Feel, feel like you still have a choice

If we all light up we can scare away the dark

Well, we wish we were happier, thinner and fitter

We wish we weren't losers and liars and quitters

We want something more not just nasty and bitter

We want something real not just hashtags and Twitter

It's the meaning of life and it's streamed live on YouTube

But I bet Gangnam Style will still get more views

We're scared of drowning, flying and shooters

But we're all slowly dying in front of fucking computers

So sing, sing at the top of your voice

Oh, love without fear in your heart

Can you feel, feel like you still have a choice

If we all light up we can scare away the dark

And oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no

Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no

Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no

Sing it out now

Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no

Sing it out now

Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no

Sing it out now

Oh, oh, oh oh, oh, oh no