Lirik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning – Mocca
We've come to the final story
All of it has passed behind me
With my smile and now I'm ready
For my next step again
I know I can't drown forever
I've got a life that I have to deal with
I believe that life keeps on turning
And I'm here just to wait and sing
Yes I'm here just to wait and sing
Losing you is not the end of the world
But it's true that it definitely hurts
Losing you is not the end of the world
But it's true that it definitely hurts
That it definitely hurts
When I wake up in the morning
One smile wipes away my yearning
A messages has come arriving
Secret admirer strikes again
And this life keeps on turning
Losing you is not the end of the world
But it's true that it definitely hurts
Losing you is not the end of the world
But it's true that it definitely hurts
Losing you is not the end of the world
But it's true that it definitely hurts
That it definitely hurts
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: My Diary
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Riko Priyanto
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning
Band indie asal Bandung ini merupakan salah satu band yang memiliki banyak prestasi di dunia musik.
