Lirik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning – Mocca

We've come to the final story

All of it has passed behind me

With my smile and now I'm ready

For my next step again

I know I can't drown forever

I've got a life that I have to deal with

I believe that life keeps on turning

And I'm here just to wait and sing

Yes I'm here just to wait and sing

Losing you is not the end of the world

But it's true that it definitely hurts

Losing you is not the end of the world

But it's true that it definitely hurts

That it definitely hurts

When I wake up in the morning

One smile wipes away my yearning

A messages has come arriving

Secret admirer strikes again

And this life keeps on turning

Losing you is not the end of the world

But it's true that it definitely hurts

Losing you is not the end of the world

But it's true that it definitely hurts

Losing you is not the end of the world

But it's true that it definitely hurts

That it definitely hurts

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: My Diary

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Riko Priyanto

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Life Keeps on Turning

Band indie asal Bandung ini merupakan salah satu band yang memiliki banyak prestasi di dunia musik.