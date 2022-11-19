Lirik Lagu Coke & Henny Pt. 2 – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coke & Henny Pt. 2

Girl, who's gonna stand by you?

Who you gonna run to?

Girl, who's gonna stand by you?

Who you gonna lean on

If I ain't standin' right by you?

I really need to know now

Tell me, is it right or wrong?

'Cause I'm so numb inside

Your love

It used to, used to, used to fill me up

But now I'm fillin' this cup

Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy

I just hope that you're sleepin' alone

Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me

I just hope that you won't let me fall

Was hopin' I could keep you

But you're gone to the wind now, love

Even in the distance

Soft breeze, I can feel your touch

Maybe I don't wanna know now

Mixin' drinks, tryna block out us

'Cause I'm so numb inside

Your love

It used to, used to, used to fill me up

But now I'm fillin' my cup

Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy

I just hope that you're sleepin' alone

Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me

I just hope that you won't let me fall

Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy

I just hope that you're sleepin' alone

Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me

I just hope that you won't let me fall

Girl, who's gonna stand by you?