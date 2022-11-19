Lirik Lagu Coke & Henny Pt. 2 – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coke & Henny Pt. 2
Girl, who's gonna stand by you?
Who you gonna run to?
Girl, who's gonna stand by you?
Who you gonna lean on
If I ain't standin' right by you?
I really need to know now
Tell me, is it right or wrong?
'Cause I'm so numb inside
Your love
It used to, used to, used to fill me up
But now I'm fillin' this cup
Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy
I just hope that you're sleepin' alone
Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me
I just hope that you won't let me fall
Was hopin' I could keep you
But you're gone to the wind now, love
Even in the distance
Soft breeze, I can feel your touch
Maybe I don't wanna know now
Mixin' drinks, tryna block out us
'Cause I'm so numb inside
Your love
It used to, used to, used to fill me up
But now I'm fillin' my cup
Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy
I just hope that you're sleepin' alone
Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me
I just hope that you won't let me fall
Mixin' Coke and Henny got me low and dizzy
I just hope that you're sleepin' alone
Got me cold, I'm sweatin', pray these ghosts don't get me
I just hope that you won't let me fall
Girl, who's gonna stand by you?
Artikel Pilihan