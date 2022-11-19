Lirik Lagu I Know – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Know
Fire in my eyes, I know that you see it
Ain't no need in fighting what you feel in your soul
Trouble on your mind, why you tryna hide it?
There's no need in fighting what you feel in your soul
Since we crossed that bridge, ain't no turning back
I gave you my heart, I ain't seen it since
But I know, yeah, oh, I know, I know
Oh, I loved you once, I loved you twice
I don't care what it takes, baby, it's my life
I know, I know, I know (yeah)
Got knee deep inside, unleashing your demons
There must be a reason that you're stealing my soul
You made sure you got me good 'cause I'm never leaving
Even though I got reasons, you're holding my soul
Since we crossed that bridge, ain't no turning back
I gave you my heart, I ain't seen it since
But I know, yeah, oh, I know, I know (ooh)
Oh, I loved you once, I loved you twice
I don't care what it takes, baby, it's my life
I know, I know, I know
Credit
Penyanyi: Pink Sweats
Tahun rilis: 2019
Album: Vol. 2 (Extended play)
