Lirik Lagu I Know – Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Know

Fire in my eyes, I know that you see it

Ain't no need in fighting what you feel in your soul

Trouble on your mind, why you tryna hide it?

There's no need in fighting what you feel in your soul

Since we crossed that bridge, ain't no turning back

I gave you my heart, I ain't seen it since

But I know, yeah, oh, I know, I know

Oh, I loved you once, I loved you twice

I don't care what it takes, baby, it's my life

I know, I know, I know (yeah)

Got knee deep inside, unleashing your demons

There must be a reason that you're stealing my soul

You made sure you got me good 'cause I'm never leaving

Even though I got reasons, you're holding my soul

Since we crossed that bridge, ain't no turning back

I gave you my heart, I ain't seen it since

But I know, yeah, oh, I know, I know (ooh)

Oh, I loved you once, I loved you twice

I don't care what it takes, baby, it's my life

I know, I know, I know

Credit

Penyanyi: Pink Sweats

Tahun rilis: 2019

Album: Vol. 2 (Extended play)