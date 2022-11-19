Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This
I tell myself you don't mean a thing
And what we got, got no hold on me
But when you're not there, I just crumble
I tell myself I don't care that much
But I feel like I die 'til I feel your touch
Only love, only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Must've been a deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Say I wouldn't care if you walked away
But every time you're there, I'm beggin' you to stay
And when you come close (when you come close), I just tremble
And every time, every time you go
It's like a knife that cuts right to my soul
Only love, only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Must've been a deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Your kisses burn into my skin
Only love can hurt like this
But it's the sweetest pain
Burnin' hot through my veins
Love is torture, makes me more sure
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Must've been a deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Your kisses burn into my skin
Only love can hurt like this
(Only love can hurt like this)
Only love can hurt like this
(Only love can hurt) save me, save me
Only love, only love
'Cause only love can hurt like this
And it must've been a deadly kiss
Credit
Penyanyi: Paloma Faith
