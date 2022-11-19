Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This

I tell myself you don't mean a thing

And what we got, got no hold on me

But when you're not there, I just crumble

I tell myself I don't care that much

But I feel like I die 'til I feel your touch

Only love, only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Must've been a deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Say I wouldn't care if you walked away

But every time you're there, I'm beggin' you to stay

And when you come close (when you come close), I just tremble

And every time, every time you go

It's like a knife that cuts right to my soul

Only love, only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Must've been a deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Your kisses burn into my skin

Only love can hurt like this

But it's the sweetest pain

Burnin' hot through my veins

Love is torture, makes me more sure

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Must've been a deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Your kisses burn into my skin

Only love can hurt like this

(Only love can hurt like this)

Only love can hurt like this

(Only love can hurt) save me, save me

Only love, only love

'Cause only love can hurt like this

And it must've been a deadly kiss

Credit

Penyanyi: Paloma Faith