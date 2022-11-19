Lirik Lagu Can’t Rely on You – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Rely on You

Help me

How would you gon' do, no this way

I work so hard for you everyday

While you out, late night

Girl, what you do?

Chillin' with who?

While I'm sitting at home

Come on with it!

I just can't rely on you

I just can't rely on you

Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last

So I just can't rely on you

Just can't rely on you

Oh Lord

How am I to ever explain?

I'm a melted heart went right down the drain

'Cause if you don't want me

(Release)

Repeat (Believe)

Want some (Want some)

He will take me right out your way

Come on with it!

I just can't rely on you

I just can't rely on you

Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last

So I just can't rely on you

Just can't rely on you

Time to go

Really

You can say what you want

But I'm not that dull

Can't stop me

Oh my man

Oh Lord

I just can't rely on you

I just can't rely on you

Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last

So I just can't rely on you

Just can't rely on you

Just telling you like it is

Wait a minute

Wait a minute

Change your ways

Don't I deserve it babe

Look at here

'Cause boy you drive me out of my mind