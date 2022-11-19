Lirik Lagu Can’t Rely on You – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Rely on You
Help me
How would you gon' do, no this way
I work so hard for you everyday
While you out, late night
Girl, what you do?
Chillin' with who?
While I'm sitting at home
Come on with it!
I just can't rely on you
I just can't rely on you
Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last
So I just can't rely on you
Just can't rely on you
Oh Lord
How am I to ever explain?
I'm a melted heart went right down the drain
'Cause if you don't want me
(Release)
Repeat (Believe)
Want some (Want some)
He will take me right out your way
Come on with it!
I just can't rely on you
I just can't rely on you
Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last
So I just can't rely on you
Just can't rely on you
Time to go
Really
You can say what you want
But I'm not that dull
Can't stop me
Oh my man
Oh Lord
I just can't rely on you
I just can't rely on you
Yeah, you got that good stuff but that don't last
So I just can't rely on you
Just can't rely on you
Just telling you like it is
Wait a minute
Wait a minute
Change your ways
Don't I deserve it babe
Look at here
'Cause boy you drive me out of my mind
