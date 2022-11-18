Lirik Lagu Dead Eyes - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Dead Eyes - Powfu

I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide

I realize it's not alright

I'll find my way to idolize it

In my eyes, I'll reach the sky (yeah, ayy)

Runnin' outta breath, I been runnin' outta energy

Tellin' all your friends you don't wanna be a friend to me

You makin' up lies, why am I gettin' all the penalties?

I wanna talk about us without talking to an enemy

I've been broken down like my food in my stomach

Hatin' these feelings, but act like I love it

I don't wanna cheat, nah, I want fair play

I don't wanna crash land like an airplane

I want you back but when you act like that

Like a one-sided talk, you don't call me back

Yeah, times were hard and when you left, they got harder

My bed got colder and my room got darker

I'm still in love, I know, so are you

Why'd I pray for the rain when our skies were blue

I'm still in love, I know, so are you

Let's talk tonight and we can talk it through

I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide

I realize it's not alright

I'll find my way to idolize it

In my eyes, I'll reach the sky

Tell me if I'm lost, and all the days it took

I gave it all I had, without a second look

And I need breathing room, if I don't see you soon

I think I'll die inside, I'll blame it all on you

I think I'm gone for good, it happened faster than it should

And now it's upside down, I must've misunderstood

But I still wish you were here, and maybe one day you will

And while I wait for you, I'll pop another pill

Black long sleeve, I can see you're freezing

You know I'll stop your bleeding

Let's not make this hard, let's just hit restart

Messed up badly, how'd this all happen

This world's a mess so please don't leave us stranded

I'm swimming in the ocean of fear

Back where I started, no closer each year

I think, maybe you'll start to disappear

As I cope with these emotions, I don't wanna get closer

I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide

I realize it's not alright

I'll find my way to idolize it

In my eyes, I'll reach the sky

Dead eyes on the verge of suicide

I realize it's not alright

I'll find my way to idolize it

In my eyes, I'll reach the sky