Lirik Lagu Dead Eyes - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide
I realize it's not alright
I'll find my way to idolize it
In my eyes, I'll reach the sky (yeah, ayy)
Runnin' outta breath, I been runnin' outta energy
Tellin' all your friends you don't wanna be a friend to me
You makin' up lies, why am I gettin' all the penalties?
I wanna talk about us without talking to an enemy
I've been broken down like my food in my stomach
Hatin' these feelings, but act like I love it
I don't wanna cheat, nah, I want fair play
I don't wanna crash land like an airplane
I want you back but when you act like that
Like a one-sided talk, you don't call me back
Yeah, times were hard and when you left, they got harder
My bed got colder and my room got darker
I'm still in love, I know, so are you
Why'd I pray for the rain when our skies were blue
I'm still in love, I know, so are you
Let's talk tonight and we can talk it through
I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide
I realize it's not alright
I'll find my way to idolize it
In my eyes, I'll reach the sky
Tell me if I'm lost, and all the days it took
I gave it all I had, without a second look
And I need breathing room, if I don't see you soon
I think I'll die inside, I'll blame it all on you
I think I'm gone for good, it happened faster than it should
And now it's upside down, I must've misunderstood
But I still wish you were here, and maybe one day you will
And while I wait for you, I'll pop another pill
Black long sleeve, I can see you're freezing
You know I'll stop your bleeding
Let's not make this hard, let's just hit restart
Messed up badly, how'd this all happen
This world's a mess so please don't leave us stranded
I'm swimming in the ocean of fear
Back where I started, no closer each year
I think, maybe you'll start to disappear
As I cope with these emotions, I don't wanna get closer
I see, dead eyes on the verge of suicide
I realize it's not alright
I'll find my way to idolize it
In my eyes, I'll reach the sky
Dead eyes on the verge of suicide
I realize it's not alright
I'll find my way to idolize it
In my eyes, I'll reach the sky
Artikel Pilihan