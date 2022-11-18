Lirik Lagu Im Used to It - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Im Used to It - Powfu

Yeah, yeah, ayy

I've been chasin' dreams

Hope it works out

Shootin' for the stars

Got me burnt out

I got nothin' else in store

This is all I'm askin' for, ayy

Stay inside my room

High school doesn't miss me

Didn't go to prom

Had no one to go with me

I didn't want to ask you out

'Cause I'm not who you talk about

Yeah, I'm used to this

To say more shit (Say more shit)

Left alone wherever I say (Wherever I say)

Why's this place so dry?

No love to find (So dry)

You're the only one that ever acts kind

Your love to me (You're kind)

What's happening? (What's happening?)

I wish that you could see what I see (Just what I see)

Your boyfriend's a douche that thinks he's cool

And doesn't deserve a girl like you (Girl like you)

I'm that outcast dumb kid

Parents aren't dumb rich

I don't get A's like some kids

Most kids party every weekend and drink lots

While I try to write songs

Gettin' pissed off (Yeah, I'm pissed off)

I don't really care what they all say (What they all say)

Keep knockin' down my books in the hallway (In the hallway)

No longer wanna try

Sick of being shy

Let's fight on the field next Monday

Yeah, I'm used to this

To say more shit (Say more shit)

Left alone wherever I say (Wherever I say)

Why's this place so dry?

No love to find (So dry)