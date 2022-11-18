Lirik Lagu Im Used to It - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Im Used to It - Powfu
Yeah, yeah, ayy
I've been chasin' dreams
Hope it works out
Shootin' for the stars
Got me burnt out
I got nothin' else in store
This is all I'm askin' for, ayy
Stay inside my room
High school doesn't miss me
Didn't go to prom
Had no one to go with me
I didn't want to ask you out
'Cause I'm not who you talk about
Yeah, I'm used to this
To say more shit (Say more shit)
Left alone wherever I say (Wherever I say)
Why's this place so dry?
No love to find (So dry)
You're the only one that ever acts kind
Your love to me (You're kind)
What's happening? (What's happening?)
I wish that you could see what I see (Just what I see)
Your boyfriend's a douche that thinks he's cool
And doesn't deserve a girl like you (Girl like you)
I'm that outcast dumb kid
Parents aren't dumb rich
I don't get A's like some kids
Most kids party every weekend and drink lots
While I try to write songs
Gettin' pissed off (Yeah, I'm pissed off)
I don't really care what they all say (What they all say)
Keep knockin' down my books in the hallway (In the hallway)
No longer wanna try
Sick of being shy
Let's fight on the field next Monday
Yeah, I'm used to this
To say more shit (Say more shit)
Left alone wherever I say (Wherever I say)
Why's this place so dry?
No love to find (So dry)
Artikel Pilihan