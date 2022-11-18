Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips

I have seen a sunset in the western sky

Ain't nothin' like the brightness in your eyes

And I have seen the moon reflecting in the sea

But that don't compare to how you shine on me

After everything I've seen, I rather see you smile

'Cause all I really want is just to

Hold you for a while and be your man

So will you dance with me?

I will lead you

Give every moment that I have

Just to be near you

And when the song ends and everyone else leaves

Will you dance one more with me?

When my hands are heavy and your words are slow

Kiss my lips and tell me you won't let me go

And with every single heart beat I have left

I'll make it known you are my world and nothing less

'Cause all I really want is just to

Hold you for a while and be your man

So will you dance with me?

I will lead you

Give every moment that I have

Just to be near you

And when the song ends and everyone else leaves

Will you dance one more with me?

Will you dance one more with me?

Credits

Album: Collateral

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Issiah Avila / Scott Steven Parker / Louis Brown / Bobby Ross Avila, Jr.

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips