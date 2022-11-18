Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 02:52 WIB
Phillip Phillips.
Phillip Phillips. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/Phillip Phillips

Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips

I have seen a sunset in the western sky
Ain't nothin' like the brightness in your eyes
And I have seen the moon reflecting in the sea
But that don't compare to how you shine on me

After everything I've seen, I rather see you smile
'Cause all I really want is just to
Hold you for a while and be your man

So will you dance with me?
I will lead you
Give every moment that I have
Just to be near you
And when the song ends and everyone else leaves
Will you dance one more with me?

When my hands are heavy and your words are slow
Kiss my lips and tell me you won't let me go
And with every single heart beat I have left
I'll make it known you are my world and nothing less

'Cause all I really want is just to
Hold you for a while and be your man

So will you dance with me?
I will lead you
Give every moment that I have
Just to be near you
And when the song ends and everyone else leaves
Will you dance one more with me?
Will you dance one more with me?

Credits
Album: Collateral
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Issiah Avila / Scott Steven Parker / Louis Brown / Bobby Ross Avila, Jr.
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Simak Tiga Fokus Utama yang Membuat Drama Reborn Rich Menarik untuk Ditonton, Tayang Perdana Malam Ini

Simak Tiga Fokus Utama yang Membuat Drama Reborn Rich Menarik untuk Ditonton, Tayang Perdana Malam Ini

18 November 2022, 03:36 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 10 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 10 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Revenge of Others Episode 4: Chan Mi Diintimidasi

Revenge of Others Episode 4: Chan Mi Diintimidasi

18 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Kisah Kasih Di Sekolah - Obbie Messakh: Resah dan Gelisah, Menunggu Disini

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Kisah Kasih Di Sekolah - Obbie Messakh: Resah dan Gelisah, Menunggu Disini

18 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada PAW Patrol dan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada PAW Patrol dan SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

18 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada Siraman Qolbu Bersama Mamah Dedeh dan Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada Siraman Qolbu Bersama Mamah Dedeh dan Upin & Ipin

18 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Karawang Post

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Shadow Detective Episode 8

Rekap dan Spoiler Drama Korea Shadow Detective Episode 8

18 November 2022, 03:02 WIB

Sumenep News

Khutbah Jumat 18 November 2022 Bahasa Sunda Bisa Convert ke PDF,

Khutbah Jumat 18 November 2022 Bahasa Sunda Bisa Convert ke PDF,

18 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Makan Enak, dan Bite Choicar

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Makan Enak, dan Bite Choicar

18 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

18 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

18 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:50 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:47 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:44 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Sagitarius: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Sagitarius: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:41 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Scorpio: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Scorpio: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Libra: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Libra: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:34 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Virgo: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Virgo: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Impian Hati yang Sirna dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Impian Hati yang Sirna dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

18 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Leo: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Leo: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:24 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 18 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 02:21 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Semakin Sayang Semakin Kejam - Rita Sugiarto, Cocok Buat yang Galau

Lirik Lagu Semakin Sayang Semakin Kejam - Rita Sugiarto, Cocok Buat yang Galau

18 November 2022, 02:20 WIB