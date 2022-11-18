Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips
I have seen a sunset in the western sky
Ain't nothin' like the brightness in your eyes
And I have seen the moon reflecting in the sea
But that don't compare to how you shine on me
After everything I've seen, I rather see you smile
'Cause all I really want is just to
Hold you for a while and be your man
So will you dance with me?
I will lead you
Give every moment that I have
Just to be near you
And when the song ends and everyone else leaves
Will you dance one more with me?
When my hands are heavy and your words are slow
Kiss my lips and tell me you won't let me go
And with every single heart beat I have left
I'll make it known you are my world and nothing less
'Cause all I really want is just to
Hold you for a while and be your man
So will you dance with me?
I will lead you
Give every moment that I have
Just to be near you
And when the song ends and everyone else leaves
Will you dance one more with me?
Will you dance one more with me?
Credits
Album: Collateral
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Issiah Avila / Scott Steven Parker / Louis Brown / Bobby Ross Avila, Jr.
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Dance With Me - Phillip Phillips
