Lirik Lagu Love Like That - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Love Like That - Phillip Phillips
You're as perfect as you've ever been
In that sweater you've been livin' in
Can you see it?
'Cause I see it
Windows down, going 85
I look over and catch your eye
Can you feel it?
'Cause I feel it
There's a rush of blood when you go this fast
When you're up against it, I got your back
They say that good things just don't last
But I'll say this
Every little fork in the road
Never feel my hand letting go
If I did, you know I'm running back
You and me, we've got a love like
Two names on a tree
Sure as every breath that you breathe
Every beat is like a heart attack
You and me, we've got a love like that
Love like that
Like that one thing that won't ever change
When I lose my head, you say my name
When I need it
Yeah, I need it
'Cause we got this thing that I can't describe
Like I fell for you in another life
And I'd fall again a thousand times
And I mean it, yeah, I mean it
Every little fork in the road
Never feel my hand letting go
If I did, you know I'm running back
You and me, we've got a love like
