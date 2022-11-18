Lirik Lagu Love Like That - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Love Like That - Phillip Phillips

You're as perfect as you've ever been

In that sweater you've been livin' in

Can you see it?

'Cause I see it

Windows down, going 85

I look over and catch your eye

Can you feel it?

'Cause I feel it

There's a rush of blood when you go this fast

When you're up against it, I got your back

They say that good things just don't last

But I'll say this

Every little fork in the road

Never feel my hand letting go

If I did, you know I'm running back

You and me, we've got a love like

Two names on a tree

Sure as every breath that you breathe

Every beat is like a heart attack

You and me, we've got a love like that

Love like that

Like that one thing that won't ever change

When I lose my head, you say my name

When I need it

Yeah, I need it

'Cause we got this thing that I can't describe

Like I fell for you in another life

And I'd fall again a thousand times

And I mean it, yeah, I mean it

Every little fork in the road

Never feel my hand letting go

If I did, you know I'm running back

You and me, we've got a love like