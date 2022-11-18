Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Miles - Phillip Phillips
Right now I need an escape
From this gravity that holds me down
We gotta leave here today
'Cause insanity is all around
'Cause we're works of art
We're fallin' stars
We're fire waiting for a spark
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
No, we're never gonna come down
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
It's getting harder to breathe
In this atmosphere, from these dizzy heights
With you closer to me, we can disappear
In this endless night
'Cause we're works of art
We're fallin' stars
We're fire waiting for a spark
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
No, we're never gonna come down
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna touch the ground
No, we're never gonna touch the ground
If you follow me in this mystery
We can swim inside these clouds
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
I'm not giving up, giving up
We're so high
Won't you look at us, look at us?
Tonight
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
No, we're never gonna come down
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna touch the ground
No, we're never gonna touch the ground
If you follow me in this mystery
We could swim inside these crowds
Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up
No, we're never gonna come down
