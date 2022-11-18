Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Miles - Phillip Phillips

Right now I need an escape

From this gravity that holds me down

We gotta leave here today

'Cause insanity is all around

'Cause we're works of art

We're fallin' stars

We're fire waiting for a spark

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down

No, we're never gonna come down

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down

It's getting harder to breathe

In this atmosphere, from these dizzy heights

With you closer to me, we can disappear

In this endless night

'Cause we're works of art

We're fallin' stars

We're fire waiting for a spark

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down

No, we're never gonna come down

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna touch the ground

No, we're never gonna touch the ground

If you follow me in this mystery

We can swim inside these clouds

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down

I'm not giving up, giving up

We're so high

Won't you look at us, look at us?

Tonight

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down

No, we're never gonna come down

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna touch the ground

No, we're never gonna touch the ground

If you follow me in this mystery

We could swim inside these crowds

Yeah, we're gonna be miles up, up, up

No, we're never gonna come down