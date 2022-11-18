Lirik Lagu Torn – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Torn – Neck Deep

I thought I saw a girl brought to life

She was warm, she came around like she was dignified

She showed me what it was to cry

Well, you couldn't be that girl I adored

Don't seem to know, don't seem to care what your heart is for

No, I don't know her anymore

There's nothing where we used to lie

The conversation has run dry

That's what's going on

Nothing's right, I'm torn

I'm all out of faith

This is how I feel

I'm cold and I am shamed

Lying naked on the floor

Illusion never changed

Into something real

I'm wide awake and I can see

The perfect sky is torn

You're a little late

I'm already torn

So I guess the fortune teller's right

I should have seen just what was there

And not some holy light

But you crawled beneath my veins and now

I don't care, I have no luck

I don't miss it all that much

There's just so many things

That I can't touch, I'm torn

I'm all out of faith

This is how I feel

I'm cold and I am shamed

Lying naked on the floor

Illusion never changed

Into something real

I'm wide awake and I can see

The perfect sky is torn

You're a little late

I'm already torn

(Torn)

There's nothing where we used to lie

My inspiration has run dry

That's what's going on

Nothing's right, I'm torn