Lirik Lagu Torn – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Torn – Neck Deep
I thought I saw a girl brought to life
She was warm, she came around like she was dignified
She showed me what it was to cry
Well, you couldn't be that girl I adored
Don't seem to know, don't seem to care what your heart is for
No, I don't know her anymore
There's nothing where we used to lie
The conversation has run dry
That's what's going on
Nothing's right, I'm torn
I'm all out of faith
This is how I feel
I'm cold and I am shamed
Lying naked on the floor
Illusion never changed
Into something real
I'm wide awake and I can see
The perfect sky is torn
You're a little late
I'm already torn
So I guess the fortune teller's right
I should have seen just what was there
And not some holy light
But you crawled beneath my veins and now
I don't care, I have no luck
I don't miss it all that much
There's just so many things
That I can't touch, I'm torn
I'm all out of faith
This is how I feel
I'm cold and I am shamed
Lying naked on the floor
Illusion never changed
Into something real
I'm wide awake and I can see
The perfect sky is torn
You're a little late
I'm already torn
(Torn)
There's nothing where we used to lie
My inspiration has run dry
That's what's going on
Nothing's right, I'm torn
Artikel Pilihan