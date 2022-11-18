Lirik Lagu Dance Till We Die – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance Till We Die – Lana Del Rey

I'm coverin' Joni and dancin' with Joan

Stevie's callin' on the telephone

Cory almost burned down my home

But, God, it feels good not to be alone

But sometimes this ranch feels like my only friend

And life doesn't always work out like we planned

We keep it movin', babe

So we made it back in the middle of the night

To the Louisiana two-step high and bright

And we won't say when, we won't ask why

And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die

I'll keep walkin' on the sunny side

And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die

Troubled by my circumstance

Burdened by the weight of fame

Clementine's not just a fruit

It's my daughter's chosen name

And when all the bars close down tonight

There's one that stays open just for us, alright

We keep dancin', babe

So we made it back in the middle of the night

(We keep dancin', babe)

To the Louisiana two-step high and bright

(We keep movin', babe)

And we won't say when, we won't ask why

We won't stop dancin' 'til we die

We'll keep walkin' on the sunny side

And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die