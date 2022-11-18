Lirik Lagu Dance Till We Die – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance Till We Die – Lana Del Rey
I'm coverin' Joni and dancin' with Joan
Stevie's callin' on the telephone
Cory almost burned down my home
But, God, it feels good not to be alone
But sometimes this ranch feels like my only friend
And life doesn't always work out like we planned
We keep it movin', babe
So we made it back in the middle of the night
To the Louisiana two-step high and bright
And we won't say when, we won't ask why
And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die
I'll keep walkin' on the sunny side
And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die
Troubled by my circumstance
Burdened by the weight of fame
Clementine's not just a fruit
It's my daughter's chosen name
And when all the bars close down tonight
There's one that stays open just for us, alright
We keep dancin', babe
So we made it back in the middle of the night
(We keep dancin', babe)
To the Louisiana two-step high and bright
(We keep movin', babe)
And we won't say when, we won't ask why
We won't stop dancin' 'til we die
We'll keep walkin' on the sunny side
And we won't stop dancin' 'til we die
