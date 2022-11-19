Lirik Lagu The Girl Who Cried Wolf - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Girl Who Cried Wolf - 5 Seconds of Summer



Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh

I'm not leaving

Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh



Every time you say to me it's over

You just wanna start again, it's just lies (It's just lies)

The girl who cries wolf every day

Ignored by gravity, but in the end, don't ask why



You say you wanna but do you wanna run away?

Your great escape, oh, yeah

Where you going? Always runnin'

Back to where you called it quits again



So look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

'Cause I'm not dreaming

So look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

'Cause I'm not leaving



Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh

'Cause I'm not leaving

Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh



Does it have to be this tragedy? This endless lost parade

A castle of facade and make-believe?

The truth is spelled out in your eyes

Why don't you just reach out and make it clear to me?

What are you telling me?



You say you wanna, but do you wanna run away?

Your great escape, oh, yeah

Where you going? Always runnin'

Back to where you called it quits again



So look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

'Cause I'm not dreaming

So look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

'Cause I'm not leaving



'Cause I'm not leaving

('Cause I'm not leaving, 'cause I'm not leaving)

'Cause I'm not leaving

('Cause I'm not leaving, 'cause I'm not leaving)



Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

Is anyone there? Is anyone there at all?

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

Is anyone there at all? ('Cause I'm not dreaming)

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

Is anyone there? Is anyone there at all?



Look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

I'm not dreaming

Look at me in the eye

Is anyone there at all? Is anyone there at all?

'Cause I'm not leaving



Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh

Eh-eh-oh, eh-eh-oh-oh



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann



Penulis: Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, dan John Feldmann



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

The Girl Who Cried Wolf merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 28 Agustus 2015 sebagai single kesebelas dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Judul lagu ini diambil dari dari dongeng klasik bertajuk The Boy Who Cried Wolf. Dalam kisah itu, seorang anak laki-laki berteriak seakan-akan ada serigala yang ingin menerkamnya. Hal ini dilakukan agar orang-orang memperhatikannya.



Hal itu pun terus berlangsung terus-menerus. Akhirnya, orang-orang muak dengan kebohongan tersebut dan berhenti memperhatikannya. Namun, ketika serigala yang sebenarnya datang, semua orang tetap mengira ia berbohong sehingga tak ada yang menolongnya.



Begitu pun lagu ini yang bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang berpura-pura menginginkan perhatian. Kendati demikian, tak ada yang kunjung memberinya perhatian. Di sisi lain, para anggota band tidak ingin meninggalkannya.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

