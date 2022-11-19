Lirik Lagu Broken Home - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 02:55 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Broken Home - 5 Seconds of Summer

They would yell, they would scream, they were fighting it out
She would hope, she would pray, she was waiting it out
Holding onto a dream while she watches these walls fall down
Sharp words like knives, they were cutting her down
Shattered glass like the past, it's a memory now
Holding onto a dream while she watches these walls fall down

Hey, mum, hey, dad, when did this end?
When did you lose your happiness?
I'm here alone inside of this broken home
Who is right? Who's wrong? Who really cares?
The fault, the blame, the pain's still there
I'm here alone inside of this broken home
This broken home

Wrote it down on the walls, she was screamin' it out
Made it clear she's still here, are you listening now?
Just a ghost in the halls, feelin' empty, they're vacant now (Oh)
All the battles, all the wars, all the times that you've fought
She's the scar, she's the bruises, she's the pain that you brought
There was life, there was love like a light and it's fading out

Hey, mum, hey, dad, when did this end?
When did you lose your happiness?
I'm here alone inside of this broken home
Who's right? Who's wrong? Who really cares?
The fault, the blame, the pain's still there
I'm here alone inside of this broken home
This broken home

You've gotta let it go
You're losing all your hope
Nothing left to hold
Locked out in the cold
Your painted memories
They washed out all the scenes
I'm stuck in-between
A nightmare and lost dreams

Hey, mum, hey, dad, when did this end?
When did you lose your happiness?
I'm here alone inside of this broken home

Hey, mum, hey, dad, when did this end?
When did you lose your happiness?
I'm here alone inside of this broken home (Broken home)
Who's right? Who's wrong? Who really cares?
The fault, the blame, the pain's still there
I'm here alone inside of this broken home
This broken home

Credit

Produser: John Feldmann

Penulis: John Feldmann, Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, dan Calum Hood

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Alternative Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Broken Home merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single kedua belas dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.

Lagu ini merupakan sebuah balada tentang dampak emosional dari pernikahan yang hancur terhadap putri remaja pasangan tersebut.

Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

