Lirik Lagu Who Dat Boy – Tyler the Creator dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who Dat Boy – Tyler the Creator



Yo, who dat boy? Who him is?

Him that nig-ga, I swear

Stand up guy, him don't need no chair

Well, where the fuck him at?

'Cause nigga, I'm right here

I don't shop at the mall, all y'all just

Dumb mothafucka

I'm a goddamn artist



You can give me some markers and I'll draw you a closet

And you know that it's GOLF

Bitch go on and make the deposit

Nigga fresh to death like he got dressed in a coffin

Cons, overalls, and a striped shirt



The boy drip swag like a broken faucet

It's runnin', nigga, I'm runnin' shit

That cherry be the bomb like he ran in Boston

Won't stop 'til the cops surround him

One nigga jiggy and the other awesome

With his fuckin' face blown off, that's how they found him

It's Young T



Who dat boy? Who him is?

Who dat boy? Who him is?

Nigga, who dat boy? Who him is?

Who dem boys? Nigga, who dem is, nigga?

Why you niggas feel like that?

Mad 'cause a nigga neck chill like that

Mad 'cause a nigga push wheel like that?

Why you puttin' bad vibes in the air like that?

Nigga who dem boys?



Who dem is? Nigga, who dem is?

Who else step in this bitch this jig?

Who else your bitch say got a Bic this big?

Who else came through with a wrist this flick?



Nigga, Guess my pants, do my dance

Spin around, bitch, you could kiss my ass

Never seen a nigga in this much Raf

Still doin' math when I miss my class

Was it Summertime '06, had the number Nine



Nigga, never mind, was another time before Vince

Had the Gucci gold tips with the letterman

Nigga, dollar sign was my favorite number at the time

Fresh freshman 'til they skip my ass

Senior citizen, don't forget my pass

Been that nigga and you knew that there

Make the dick disappear, how she do that there?



Who dat boy? Who him is?

Who dat boy? Who him is?

Nigga, who dat boy? Who him is?

Who dem boys? Nigga, who dem is, nigga?

Why you niggas feel like that?



Mad 'cause a nigga neck chill like that

Mad 'cause a nigga push weight like that?

Why you puttin' bad vibes in the?

Fuck the rap, I'm tryna own a planet

From my other fuckin' business ventures

These niggas these days



Actin' like some bitches, like they're fuckin' with ya (yeah)

Teeth is glistenin', Jesus, Christmas

He just shittin', she exquisite, bitches be expensive (oh, no, nigga)

And I don't even need attention

WANG$AP on the bumper sticker, fuck you niggas



Fuck global warming, my neck is so frío

I'm currently lookin' for '95 Leo

My mom say she worried because I'm so ill

I should stay in bed, but got too much bread



To make, she said watch my weight

So I stayed home and start eatin' some meals

Get out of my way, way

Boy that's McLaren, that's zero to sixty in two-point-nueve, I'm gone

Fuck

Credit



Artis : Tyler the Creator

Album : Flower Boy

Rilis : 2017

Penulis : Tyler Okonma dan Rakim Mayers

Genre : Hip hop, trap



Fakta Lagu Who Dat Boy – Tyler the Creator

Who Dat Boy adalah lagu milik Tyler the Creator saat berkolaborasi dengan sesama rapper Amerika yaitu ASAP Rocky.

Album ini dirilis pada 30 Juni 2017 bersamaan dengan b-side 911/Mr. Lonely dibawah naungan Columbia Records.



Who Dat Boy dirilis sebagai singel utama dari album studio keempat Tyler bertajuk Flower Boy.

Pada lagu ini, Tyler berperan sebagai penyanyi sekaligus produser lagu. Kemampuannya tidak diragukan lagi, pada lagu-lagu sebelumnya juga Tyler telah banyak berkontribusi.



Tyler the creator memulai hitung mundur satu minggu di Twitter dan Instagram untuk mempromosikan dan merilis dua single ganda berjudul Who Dat Boy dan 911 / Mr. Lonely pada 30 Juni 2017.



Single tersebut pada saat itu menempati posisi ke-87 di Billboard Hot 100. Lagu ini awalnya ditulis untuk Schoolboy Q, tapi dia menolaknya.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***