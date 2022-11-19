Lagu I’ll Show You – Justin Bieber, dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’ll Show You – Justin Bieber
My life is a movie and everyone's watching
So let's get to the good part and past all the nonsense
Sometimes it's hard to do the right thing
When the pressure's coming down like lightning
It's like they want me to be perfect
When they don't even know that I'm hurting
'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel
Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real
Act like you know me, but you never will
But there's one thing that I know for sure
I'll show you
I'll show you
I'll show you
I'll show you
I've got to learn things, learn them the hard way
Got to see what it feels like, no matter what they say
Sometimes it's hard to do the right thing
When the pressure's coming down like lightning
It's like they want me to be perfect
When they don't even know that I'm hurting
'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel
Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real
Act like you know me, but you never will
But there's one thing that I know for sure
I'll show you
I'll show you
I'll show you
I'll show you
'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel
Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real
Act like you know me, but you never will
There's one thing that I know for sure
I'll show you
I'll show you
