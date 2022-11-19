Lagu I’ll Show You – Justin Bieber, dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’ll Show You – Justin Bieber

My life is a movie and everyone's watching

So let's get to the good part and past all the nonsense

Sometimes it's hard to do the right thing

When the pressure's coming down like lightning

It's like they want me to be perfect

When they don't even know that I'm hurting

'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel

Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real

Act like you know me, but you never will

But there's one thing that I know for sure

I'll show you

I'll show you

I'll show you

I'll show you

I've got to learn things, learn them the hard way

Got to see what it feels like, no matter what they say

Sometimes it's hard to do the right thing

When the pressure's coming down like lightning

It's like they want me to be perfect

When they don't even know that I'm hurting

'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel

Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real

Act like you know me, but you never will

But there's one thing that I know for sure

I'll show you

I'll show you

I'll show you

I'll show you

'Cause life's not easy, I'm not made out of steel

Don't forget that I'm human, don't forget that I'm real

Act like you know me, but you never will

There's one thing that I know for sure

I'll show you

I'll show you