Lirik Lagu Once In A Lifetime - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Once In A Lifetime - Flo Rida
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
She was the neighborhood dream girl
Can look, but don't touch, they all wanna know us
If it ain't with me, then it can't be no one
When the groupies came to the show
When the money started to grow
You stayed down, don't play around
Look at this girl we made now
Been around the world and I came right back for your love
Forgive me for the days and nights I was cutting up
Wanted the motions in the ocean and emotions covered up
From flashing lights in the club to magazine covered up
Fly you to Miami and cop you floor seats
And you would always tell me your heart was for me
Way before the models ripped the runway
It was us, drop-tops, speeding down the runway
So let's go
I want you to know that you're special
I'll never compare you to no one
Baby, cause I know that your love comes
Once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
And she was prom queen, I'm just a new Jack
My city tatted on my back, she had my back, I knew that
But I started looking for more
When they started feeling the flow
Them girls trouble
Come more than a lifetime and time don't wait for no one
I'm out here like I throw ones and they dance for me
My man he warn me how my come-up might just cancel me
Now I gotta go fix that, get that, hit that
He flip that in that like I used to be big D-A-D-D-Y
I'm so special, she can't have another dude that woo her
I got my Bugatti, but that just pickup new hers
That sears these years on lairs get weird
My fear is tears that smears and make-up
Don't ever make up, you better wake up
So let's go
I want you to know that you're special
I'll never compare you to no one
Baby, cause I know that your love comes
Once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Only got one life to live
And I wanna spend it with you
Love the money and the cars but listen Baby you are what I've been missing
Only got one life to live
And I wanna spend it with you
Love the money and the cars but listen Baby you are what I've been missing
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Nights go by and without you
I know your love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Only got one life to live
And I wanna spend it with you
Love comes once in a lifetime
Only got one life to live
And I wanna spend it with you
Love comes once in a lifetime
Love comes once in a lifetime
Credit
Produser: Ammo, Cirkut, dan Dr. Luke
Penulis: Lukasz Gottwald, Gamal Lewis, Henry Walter, Martin Johnson, Joshua Coleman, Tramar Dillard, Martin Max, Jacob Hindlin, dan Rickard Goransson
Album: My House
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
Once In a Lifetime merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 3 Maret 2015.
Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single pertama pada album studio miliknya yang bertajuk My House.
Dalam lagu hip-hop ini, Flo Rida mencoba membiarkan pendengar menyaksikan sekilas sisi sentimentalnya ketika ia mengenang seorang mantan kekasihnya.
Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.
Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.
Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.
Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
