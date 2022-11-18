Lirik Lagu Once In A Lifetime - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Once In A Lifetime - Flo Rida



Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime

Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime



She was the neighborhood dream girl

Can look, but don't touch, they all wanna know us

If it ain't with me, then it can't be no one

When the groupies came to the show

When the money started to grow

You stayed down, don't play around

Look at this girl we made now

Been around the world and I came right back for your love

Forgive me for the days and nights I was cutting up

Wanted the motions in the ocean and emotions covered up

From flashing lights in the club to magazine covered up

Fly you to Miami and cop you floor seats

And you would always tell me your heart was for me

Way before the models ripped the runway

It was us, drop-tops, speeding down the runway



So let's go

I want you to know that you're special

I'll never compare you to no one

Baby, cause I know that your love comes

Once in a lifetime



Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime

Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime



And she was prom queen, I'm just a new Jack

My city tatted on my back, she had my back, I knew that

But I started looking for more

When they started feeling the flow

Them girls trouble

Come more than a lifetime and time don't wait for no one

I'm out here like I throw ones and they dance for me

My man he warn me how my come-up might just cancel me

Now I gotta go fix that, get that, hit that

He flip that in that like I used to be big D-A-D-D-Y

I'm so special, she can't have another dude that woo her

I got my Bugatti, but that just pickup new hers

That sears these years on lairs get weird

My fear is tears that smears and make-up

Don't ever make up, you better wake up



So let's go

I want you to know that you're special

I'll never compare you to no one

Baby, cause I know that your love comes

Once in a lifetime



Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime

Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime



Only got one life to live

And I wanna spend it with you

Love the money and the cars but listen Baby you are what I've been missing

Only got one life to live

And I wanna spend it with you

Love the money and the cars but listen Baby you are what I've been missing



Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime

Nights go by and without you

I know your love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime



Only got one life to live

And I wanna spend it with you

Love comes once in a lifetime

Only got one life to live

And I wanna spend it with you

Love comes once in a lifetime

Love comes once in a lifetime



Credit



Produser: Ammo, Cirkut, dan Dr. Luke



Penulis: Lukasz Gottwald, Gamal Lewis, Henry Walter, Martin Johnson, Joshua Coleman, Tramar Dillard, Martin Max, Jacob Hindlin, dan Rickard Goransson



Album: My House



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Once In a Lifetime merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 3 Maret 2015.



Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single pertama pada album studio miliknya yang bertajuk My House.



Dalam lagu hip-hop ini, Flo Rida mencoba membiarkan pendengar menyaksikan sekilas sisi sentimentalnya ketika ia mengenang seorang mantan kekasihnya.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***