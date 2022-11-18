Lirik Lagu I Cry - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya





I Cry - Flo Rida



I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go



I know you wanna get behind the wheel, but only one Rida

Eyes shut, still got me swimming like a diver

Can't let go, I got fans in Okinawa

My heart to Japan, quake losers and survivors

Norway, no, you didn't get my flowers

No way to say it better, but the killer was a Coward

Face just showered, the minute in a hour

Heard about the news, whole day went sour

Lil mama got me feeling like a lemon-head

Put you in the box just as poisonous as cigarettes

Give 'em my regards or regardless I get arrested

Ain't worried about the killers, just the young and restless

Getting mad cause the quarter million on my necklace

DUI never said I was driving reckless

You and I know that jealously is not impressive

Oh no, I can't stop, I was destined



I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go



Champagne buckets still got two tears in it

And I put that on my tattoo of Jimi Hendrix

Get the pressed leather outfit all in it

'Cause the press tell it all get a meal ticket

Clean next, get a call, just a lil visit

Sacrifice just to make a hit still vivid

Reality stressed when you're blessed, just kill critics

Buggatti never meant I'm rich, just God-fearing

Look at me steering, got the bossing staring

Got a good feeling, Mr. Mike Caren

Tell his Billie Jeans, I'm on another planet

Thank E-Class, Big Chuck or Lee Prince Perries

Buy my momma chandeliers on my tears, dammit

Thirty years you had thought these emotions vanish

Tryna live, tryna figure how your sister vanish

No cheers, I know you wouldn't panic



I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go



When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling

I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now

When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling

I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now

When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling

I see the sun coming down I know it's all better now

When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling

I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now



I know

I know

I know

I know

I, I, I, I

I think of letting go, go, go



I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

I know

Caught up in the middle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no

Gave up on the riddle

I cry, just a little

When I think of letting go



Credit



Produser: Nius, SoFLY, Maarten Hoogstraten, The Futuristics, dan Paul Bäumer



Penulis: Scott Cutler, Alex Schwartz, SoFLY, Mike Caren, Joe Khajadourian, Jeffrey Hull, Brenda Russell, dan Flo Rida



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



I Cry merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 18 September 2012.



Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single keempat pada album studio keempatnya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.



Usai dirilis, I Cry mendapat beragam tanggapan dari kritikus musik, baik dari sisi lirik maupun produksinya.



Beberapa menyatakan bahwa akan lebih baik jika dalam lagu ini, Flo Rida berkolaborasi dengan Sia. Namun, beberapa kritikus pun memberikan respons positif dan mengakui daya tariknya untuk diputar di lantai dansa.



Terlepas dari hal tersebut, lagu ini menerima kesuksesan komersial usai dirilis. Terbukti ketika I Cry memuncak dalam posisi sepuluh besar di sejumlah negara, termasuk Australia, Austria, Kanada, Denmark, Finlandia, Prancis, Jerman, Selandia Baru, Norwegia, Swiss, Inggris, dan AS. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***