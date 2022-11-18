Lirik Lagu I Cry - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:19 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify



I Cry - Flo Rida

I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go

I know you wanna get behind the wheel, but only one Rida
Eyes shut, still got me swimming like a diver
Can't let go, I got fans in Okinawa
My heart to Japan, quake losers and survivors
Norway, no, you didn't get my flowers
No way to say it better, but the killer was a Coward
Face just showered, the minute in a hour
Heard about the news, whole day went sour
Lil mama got me feeling like a lemon-head
Put you in the box just as poisonous as cigarettes
Give 'em my regards or regardless I get arrested
Ain't worried about the killers, just the young and restless
Getting mad cause the quarter million on my necklace
DUI never said I was driving reckless
You and I know that jealously is not impressive
Oh no, I can't stop, I was destined

I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go

Champagne buckets still got two tears in it
And I put that on my tattoo of Jimi Hendrix
Get the pressed leather outfit all in it
'Cause the press tell it all get a meal ticket
Clean next, get a call, just a lil visit
Sacrifice just to make a hit still vivid
Reality stressed when you're blessed, just kill critics
Buggatti never meant I'm rich, just God-fearing
Look at me steering, got the bossing staring
Got a good feeling, Mr. Mike Caren
Tell his Billie Jeans, I'm on another planet
Thank E-Class, Big Chuck or Lee Prince Perries
Buy my momma chandeliers on my tears, dammit
Thirty years you had thought these emotions vanish
Tryna live, tryna figure how your sister vanish
No cheers, I know you wouldn't panic

I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go

When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now

I know
I know
I know
I know
I, I, I, I
I think of letting go, go, go

I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go

Credit

Produser: Nius, SoFLY, Maarten Hoogstraten, The Futuristics, dan Paul Bäumer

Penulis: Scott Cutler, Alex Schwartz, SoFLY, Mike Caren, Joe Khajadourian, Jeffrey Hull, Brenda Russell, dan Flo Rida

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

I Cry merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 18 September 2012.

Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single keempat pada album studio keempatnya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.

Usai dirilis, I Cry mendapat beragam tanggapan dari kritikus musik, baik dari sisi lirik maupun produksinya.

Beberapa menyatakan bahwa akan lebih baik jika dalam lagu ini, Flo Rida berkolaborasi dengan Sia. Namun, beberapa kritikus pun memberikan respons positif dan mengakui daya tariknya untuk diputar di lantai dansa.

Terlepas dari hal tersebut, lagu ini menerima kesuksesan komersial usai dirilis. Terbukti ketika I Cry memuncak dalam posisi sepuluh besar di sejumlah negara, termasuk Australia, Austria, Kanada, Denmark, Finlandia, Prancis, Jerman, Selandia Baru, Norwegia, Swiss, Inggris, dan AS. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
3

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

18 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

18 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

18 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

18 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

18 November 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

18 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Lebak

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

18 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kendalku

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

17 November 2022, 23:58 WIB