Lirik Lagu I Cry - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Cry - Flo Rida
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know you wanna get behind the wheel, but only one Rida
Eyes shut, still got me swimming like a diver
Can't let go, I got fans in Okinawa
My heart to Japan, quake losers and survivors
Norway, no, you didn't get my flowers
No way to say it better, but the killer was a Coward
Face just showered, the minute in a hour
Heard about the news, whole day went sour
Lil mama got me feeling like a lemon-head
Put you in the box just as poisonous as cigarettes
Give 'em my regards or regardless I get arrested
Ain't worried about the killers, just the young and restless
Getting mad cause the quarter million on my necklace
DUI never said I was driving reckless
You and I know that jealously is not impressive
Oh no, I can't stop, I was destined
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Champagne buckets still got two tears in it
And I put that on my tattoo of Jimi Hendrix
Get the pressed leather outfit all in it
'Cause the press tell it all get a meal ticket
Clean next, get a call, just a lil visit
Sacrifice just to make a hit still vivid
Reality stressed when you're blessed, just kill critics
Buggatti never meant I'm rich, just God-fearing
Look at me steering, got the bossing staring
Got a good feeling, Mr. Mike Caren
Tell his Billie Jeans, I'm on another planet
Thank E-Class, Big Chuck or Lee Prince Perries
Buy my momma chandeliers on my tears, dammit
Thirty years you had thought these emotions vanish
Tryna live, tryna figure how your sister vanish
No cheers, I know you wouldn't panic
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down I know it's all better now
When I need a healing, I just look up to the ceiling
I see the sun coming down, I know it's all better now
I know
I know
I know
I know
I, I, I, I
I think of letting go, go, go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
I know
Caught up in the middle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Oh no
Gave up on the riddle
I cry, just a little
When I think of letting go
Credit
Produser: Nius, SoFLY, Maarten Hoogstraten, The Futuristics, dan Paul Bäumer
Penulis: Scott Cutler, Alex Schwartz, SoFLY, Mike Caren, Joe Khajadourian, Jeffrey Hull, Brenda Russell, dan Flo Rida
Album: Wild Ones
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
I Cry merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 18 September 2012.
Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single keempat pada album studio keempatnya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.
Usai dirilis, I Cry mendapat beragam tanggapan dari kritikus musik, baik dari sisi lirik maupun produksinya.
Beberapa menyatakan bahwa akan lebih baik jika dalam lagu ini, Flo Rida berkolaborasi dengan Sia. Namun, beberapa kritikus pun memberikan respons positif dan mengakui daya tariknya untuk diputar di lantai dansa.
Terlepas dari hal tersebut, lagu ini menerima kesuksesan komersial usai dirilis. Terbukti ketika I Cry memuncak dalam posisi sepuluh besar di sejumlah negara, termasuk Australia, Austria, Kanada, Denmark, Finlandia, Prancis, Jerman, Selandia Baru, Norwegia, Swiss, Inggris, dan AS. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
