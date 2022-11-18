Lirik Lagu GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:18 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify

GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas

I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose

It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real

Yo' girl just kissed a girl, I do bi chicks
Shake for a sheik, I'm throwin' these Emirates in the sky
Spendin' this As-salamu alaykum, peace to M-O-N-E-Y
I love my beaches, south beaches, surfboard in high tide
I could just roll up 'cause I'm swole up
So that birthday cake get the cobra
Bugatti for real, I'm cold, bruh
That auto-biography rover
Got the key to my city, it's over
It's no thots, only Anna Kournikova's
I set records, ratchets hol' up (I set records, ratchets hol' up)

I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose

It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real (And they already know me)
It's goin' down for real

It's going down further than femurs
Girls get wetter than Katrina
Yeah, my girl, you've never seen her
'Cause my tints by limousines
My touch say it's the Midas
We the plus, your man a minus
My team blowin' on that slam
Make you cough-cough, that's Bronchitis
Put your hands up, oh
It's a stick up, no more makeup
Get that ass on the floor
Ladies, put your lipstick up
Double entendre, double entendre
While you're hatin', I get money
Then I double up tonkers

I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose

It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real

Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it

It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real

Credit

Produser: Andrew Cedar, DJ Frank E, dan Miles Beard

Penulis: B. B. Dickerson, Charles Miller, DJ Frank E, Flo Rida, Harold Brown, Howard Scott, Jerry Goldstein, Lee Oskar, Lonnie Jordan, Mike Caren, Papa Dee Allen, P-LO, dan Sage The Gemini

Album: My House

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

GDFR (Going Down For Real) merupakan lagu legendaris yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan menampilkan Sage the Gemini serta Lookas sebagai teman duetnya.

Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2014 sebagai single utama dari album studio Flo Rida yang bertajuk My House.

GDFR memuncak pada posisi ke-8 di Billboard Hot 100 pada April 2015, menjadikannya single sepuluh besar kesepuluh Flo Rida di tangga lagu. Saat itu, lagu tersebut pun telah terjual lebih dari satu juta unit di tanah airnya.

Sementara di luar AS, GDFR mendulang sukses dengan mencapai posisi sepuluh besar di tangga lagu di sembilan negara, termasuk Denmark, Jerman, Norwegia, dan Inggris. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

18 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

18 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

18 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

18 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

18 November 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

18 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Lebak

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

18 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kendalku

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

17 November 2022, 23:58 WIB