Lirik Lagu GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas dan Fakta di Baliknya

GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas



I know what you came here to see

If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me

And I know what you came here to do

Now bust it open, let me see you get loose



It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real



Yo' girl just kissed a girl, I do bi chicks

Shake for a sheik, I'm throwin' these Emirates in the sky

Spendin' this As-salamu alaykum, peace to M-O-N-E-Y

I love my beaches, south beaches, surfboard in high tide

I could just roll up 'cause I'm swole up

So that birthday cake get the cobra

Bugatti for real, I'm cold, bruh

That auto-biography rover

Got the key to my city, it's over

It's no thots, only Anna Kournikova's

I set records, ratchets hol' up (I set records, ratchets hol' up)



I know what you came here to see

If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me

And I know what you came here to do

Now bust it open, let me see you get loose



It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real (And they already know me)

It's goin' down for real



It's going down further than femurs

Girls get wetter than Katrina

Yeah, my girl, you've never seen her

'Cause my tints by limousines

My touch say it's the Midas

We the plus, your man a minus

My team blowin' on that slam

Make you cough-cough, that's Bronchitis

Put your hands up, oh

It's a stick up, no more makeup

Get that ass on the floor

Ladies, put your lipstick up

Double entendre, double entendre

While you're hatin', I get money

Then I double up tonkers



I know what you came here to see

If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me

And I know what you came here to do

Now bust it open, let me see you get loose



It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real



Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it

Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it

Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it

Lift it, drop it, shake it



It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real

It's goin' down for real



Credit



Produser: Andrew Cedar, DJ Frank E, dan Miles Beard



Penulis: B. B. Dickerson, Charles Miller, DJ Frank E, Flo Rida, Harold Brown, Howard Scott, Jerry Goldstein, Lee Oskar, Lonnie Jordan, Mike Caren, Papa Dee Allen, P-LO, dan Sage The Gemini



Album: My House



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



GDFR (Going Down For Real) merupakan lagu legendaris yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan menampilkan Sage the Gemini serta Lookas sebagai teman duetnya.



Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2014 sebagai single utama dari album studio Flo Rida yang bertajuk My House.



GDFR memuncak pada posisi ke-8 di Billboard Hot 100 pada April 2015, menjadikannya single sepuluh besar kesepuluh Flo Rida di tangga lagu. Saat itu, lagu tersebut pun telah terjual lebih dari satu juta unit di tanah airnya.



Sementara di luar AS, GDFR mendulang sukses dengan mencapai posisi sepuluh besar di tangga lagu di sembilan negara, termasuk Denmark, Jerman, Norwegia, dan Inggris. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

