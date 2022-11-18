Lirik Lagu GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas dan Fakta di Baliknya

GDFR - Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini, Lookas
I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
Yo' girl just kissed a girl, I do bi chicks
Shake for a sheik, I'm throwin' these Emirates in the sky
Spendin' this As-salamu alaykum, peace to M-O-N-E-Y
I love my beaches, south beaches, surfboard in high tide
I could just roll up 'cause I'm swole up
So that birthday cake get the cobra
Bugatti for real, I'm cold, bruh
That auto-biography rover
Got the key to my city, it's over
It's no thots, only Anna Kournikova's
I set records, ratchets hol' up (I set records, ratchets hol' up)
I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real (And they already know me)
It's goin' down for real
It's going down further than femurs
Girls get wetter than Katrina
Yeah, my girl, you've never seen her
'Cause my tints by limousines
My touch say it's the Midas
We the plus, your man a minus
My team blowin' on that slam
Make you cough-cough, that's Bronchitis
Put your hands up, oh
It's a stick up, no more makeup
Get that ass on the floor
Ladies, put your lipstick up
Double entendre, double entendre
While you're hatin', I get money
Then I double up tonkers
I know what you came here to see
If you're a freak, then you comin' home with me
And I know what you came here to do
Now bust it open, let me see you get loose
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it, pop it
Lift it, drop it, shake it
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
It's goin' down for real
Credit
Produser: Andrew Cedar, DJ Frank E, dan Miles Beard
Penulis: B. B. Dickerson, Charles Miller, DJ Frank E, Flo Rida, Harold Brown, Howard Scott, Jerry Goldstein, Lee Oskar, Lonnie Jordan, Mike Caren, Papa Dee Allen, P-LO, dan Sage The Gemini
Album: My House
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
GDFR (Going Down For Real) merupakan lagu legendaris yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan menampilkan Sage the Gemini serta Lookas sebagai teman duetnya.
Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2014 sebagai single utama dari album studio Flo Rida yang bertajuk My House.
GDFR memuncak pada posisi ke-8 di Billboard Hot 100 pada April 2015, menjadikannya single sepuluh besar kesepuluh Flo Rida di tangga lagu. Saat itu, lagu tersebut pun telah terjual lebih dari satu juta unit di tanah airnya.
Sementara di luar AS, GDFR mendulang sukses dengan mencapai posisi sepuluh besar di tangga lagu di sembilan negara, termasuk Denmark, Jerman, Norwegia, dan Inggris. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
