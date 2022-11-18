Lirik Lagu Vienna – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vienna – Ultravox

We walked in the cold air

Freezing breath on a window pane

Lying and waiting

A man in the dark in a picture frame

So mystic and soulful

A voice reaching out in a piercing cry

It stays with you until



The feeling has gone, only you and I

It means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna



The music is weaving

Haunting notes, pizzicato strings

The rhythm is calling

Alone in the night as the daylight brings

A cool, empty silence

The warmth of your hand and a cold grey sky

It fades to the distance



The image has gone, only you and I

It means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna



This means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna



Credit

Artis: Ultravox

Album: Vienna

Rilis: 1980

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, German Pop

Songwriter: Warren Cann, Chris Cross, Billy Currie, Midge Ure

Produser: Conny Plank, Ultravox

Fakta di Balik Lagu Vienna

Vienna merupakan lagu band Inggris Ultravox dari album studio keempat mereka dengan judul yang sama.

Album tersebut dirilis sebagai single ketiga album pada 9 Januari 1981 oleh Chrysalis Records dan menampilkan Midge Ure sebagai vokal utama.

Lagu tersebut dipopulerkan pada awal 1980-an dan dibawakan pada konser Live Aid 1985 di Stadion Wembley.

Vienna menjadi lagu khas dari Ultravox yang paling sukses secara komersial.

Lagu tersebut menampilkan grand piano yang dramatis dalam verse dan chorus.