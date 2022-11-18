Lirik Lagu Vienna – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

We walked in the cold air
Freezing breath on a window pane
Lying and waiting
A man in the dark in a picture frame
So mystic and soulful
A voice reaching out in a piercing cry
It stays with you until
The feeling has gone, only you and I
It means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
The music is weaving
Haunting notes, pizzicato strings
The rhythm is calling
Alone in the night as the daylight brings
A cool, empty silence
The warmth of your hand and a cold grey sky
It fades to the distance
The image has gone, only you and I
It means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
This means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
Credit
Artis: Ultravox
Album: Vienna
Rilis: 1980
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, German Pop
Songwriter: Warren Cann, Chris Cross, Billy Currie, Midge Ure
Produser: Conny Plank, Ultravox
Fakta di Balik Lagu Vienna
Vienna merupakan lagu band Inggris Ultravox dari album studio keempat mereka dengan judul yang sama.
Album tersebut dirilis sebagai single ketiga album pada 9 Januari 1981 oleh Chrysalis Records dan menampilkan Midge Ure sebagai vokal utama.
Lagu tersebut dipopulerkan pada awal 1980-an dan dibawakan pada konser Live Aid 1985 di Stadion Wembley.
Vienna menjadi lagu khas dari Ultravox yang paling sukses secara komersial.
Lagu tersebut menampilkan grand piano yang dramatis dalam verse dan chorus.
