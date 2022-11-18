Lirik Lagu Good to Be Me – Uncle Kracker Ft. Kid Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good to Be Me – Uncle Kracker Ft. Kid Rock

Nobody blowin' up my phone

I ain't buzzin' and I ain't stoned

But I'm ridin', flyin' higher than the blue sky



If you don't like me brother that's okay

I ain't gonna let it wreck my day

I keep stylin', smilin'

Handin' out the sunshine

I got no good reason why



Damn, it feels good to be me

Seats laid back in my cutlass supreme

I'll be alright

Rollin' these streets all summer long

Damn, I got it all figured out

I got no worries that I'm worried about

It's like I caught some crazy, happy disease

Damn, it feels good to be me



Bought some cheap shades at the Amoco station

They make me feel like I'm on vacation

On my own island

Motor city paradise

Ain't it funny how time flies



Damn, it feels good to be me

T-top's down in my cutlass supreme

I'll be alright

Rollin' these streets all summer long



Damn, I got it all figured out

I got no worries that I'm worried about

It's like I caught some crazy, happy disease

Damn, it feels good to be me



Got no particular place to go

My Alpine's pumpin' some Motown soul

Rockin' to "Papa was a Rollin' Stone"



Damn, it feels good to be me

Fresh pair of kicks and my old blue jeans

I'll be alright

Rollin' these streets all summer long



Damn, I got it all figured out

I got no worries that I'm worried about

It's like I caught some Coltrane "Love Supreme"



Damn, it feels good to be me

Coltrane "Love Supreme"

It feels so good

Coltrane "Love Supreme"

It feels so good

Coltrane "Love Supreme"

Damn, it feels good



Credit

Artis: Uncle Kracker

Album: Happy Hour

Rilis: 2009

Genre: Country music, Pop, Country

Songwriter: Brett James, John Thomas Harding, Matthew Shafer, Robert James Ritchie

Produser: Rob Cavallo

Fakta di Balik Lagu Good to Be Me

Good to Be Me merupakan lagu Uncle Kracker yang dirilis pada 2010 sebagai single kedua dari album Happy Hour milik Kracker.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Matthew Shafer, Brett James, J. T. Harding dan Robert J. Ritchie.

Versi single-nya menampilkan teman Kracker, Kid Rock. Lagu yang menampilkan Kid Rock merupakan merupakan single kedua dari album Happy Hour.

Good to Be Me menjadi salah satu dari dua lagu yang ditulis Uncle Kracker untuk Happy Hour bersama Brett James yang lainnya yaitu I Hate California.

James juga ikut menulis When the Sun Goes Down yang merupakan hit tahun 2004 Uncle Kracker dengan Kenny Chesney.