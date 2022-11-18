Lirik Lagu Good to Be Me – Uncle Kracker Ft. Kid Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good to Be Me – Uncle Kracker Ft. Kid Rock
Nobody blowin' up my phone
I ain't buzzin' and I ain't stoned
But I'm ridin', flyin' higher than the blue sky
If you don't like me brother that's okay
I ain't gonna let it wreck my day
I keep stylin', smilin'
Handin' out the sunshine
I got no good reason why
Damn, it feels good to be me
Seats laid back in my cutlass supreme
I'll be alright
Rollin' these streets all summer long
Damn, I got it all figured out
I got no worries that I'm worried about
It's like I caught some crazy, happy disease
Damn, it feels good to be me
Bought some cheap shades at the Amoco station
They make me feel like I'm on vacation
On my own island
Motor city paradise
Ain't it funny how time flies
Damn, it feels good to be me
T-top's down in my cutlass supreme
I'll be alright
Rollin' these streets all summer long
Damn, I got it all figured out
I got no worries that I'm worried about
It's like I caught some crazy, happy disease
Damn, it feels good to be me
Got no particular place to go
My Alpine's pumpin' some Motown soul
Rockin' to "Papa was a Rollin' Stone"
Damn, it feels good to be me
Fresh pair of kicks and my old blue jeans
I'll be alright
Rollin' these streets all summer long
Damn, I got it all figured out
I got no worries that I'm worried about
It's like I caught some Coltrane "Love Supreme"
Damn, it feels good to be me
Coltrane "Love Supreme"
It feels so good
Coltrane "Love Supreme"
It feels so good
Coltrane "Love Supreme"
Damn, it feels good
Credit
Artis: Uncle Kracker
Album: Happy Hour
Rilis: 2009
Genre: Country music, Pop, Country
Songwriter: Brett James, John Thomas Harding, Matthew Shafer, Robert James Ritchie
Produser: Rob Cavallo
Fakta di Balik Lagu Good to Be Me
Good to Be Me merupakan lagu Uncle Kracker yang dirilis pada 2010 sebagai single kedua dari album Happy Hour milik Kracker.
Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Matthew Shafer, Brett James, J. T. Harding dan Robert J. Ritchie.
Versi single-nya menampilkan teman Kracker, Kid Rock. Lagu yang menampilkan Kid Rock merupakan merupakan single kedua dari album Happy Hour.
Good to Be Me menjadi salah satu dari dua lagu yang ditulis Uncle Kracker untuk Happy Hour bersama Brett James yang lainnya yaitu I Hate California.
James juga ikut menulis When the Sun Goes Down yang merupakan hit tahun 2004 Uncle Kracker dengan Kenny Chesney.
