Lirik Lagu Follow Me – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Follow Me – Uncle Kracker

You don't know how you met me

You don't know why

You can't turn around

And say goodbye



All you know is when I'm with you

I make you free

And swim through your veins

Like a fish in the sea



I'm singin' follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



I'm not worried

'Bout the ring you wear

'Cause as long as no one knows

Then nobody can care



You're feelin' guilty

And I'm well aware

But you don't look ashamed

And baby I'm not scared



I'm singin' follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



Won't give you money

I can't give you the sky

You're better off if you don't ask why



I'm not the reason that you go astray

We'll be alright

If you don't ask me to stay



Follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



You don't know how you met me

You don't know why

You can't turn around and

Say goodbye



All you know is when I'm with you

I make you free

And swim through your veins

Like a fish in the sea



I'm singin' follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



I'm singin' follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



I'm singin' follow me

Everything is alright

I'll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave I can guarantee

You won't find nobody else like me



Credit

Artis: Uncle Kracker

Album: Double Wide

Rilis: 2000

Genre: Pop

Songwriter: Matthew Shafer, Michael Bradford

Produser: Kid Rock, Michael Bradford

Fakta di Balik Lagu Follow Me

Follow Me merupakan single debut musisi Amerika Uncle Kracker. Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 7 November 2000 sebagai single utama dari album studio debutnya dengan judul Double Wide.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Kracker dan Michael Bradford dan diproduseri oleh Bradford dan Kid Rock.

Menurut Kracker, Follow Me memiliki banyak arti. Sementara itu, orang-orang berspekulasi bahwa lagu tersebut menggambarkan tentang narkoba atau perselingkuhan.

Follow Me menjadi hit di seluruh dunia pada pertengahan hingga akhir 2001. Lagu tersebut mencapai nomor satu di delapan negara yaitu Australia, Austria, Denmark, Jerman, Irlandia, Selandia Baru, Skotlandia, dan Swedia.

Di Amerika Serikat, lagu tersebut memuncak di nomor lima di Billboard Hot 100 dan menduduki puncak daftar Top 40 Dewasa.