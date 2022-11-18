Lirik Lagu Follow Me – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

You don't know how you met me
You don't know why
You can't turn around
And say goodbye
All you know is when I'm with you
I make you free
And swim through your veins
Like a fish in the sea
I'm singin' follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
I'm not worried
'Bout the ring you wear
'Cause as long as no one knows
Then nobody can care
You're feelin' guilty
And I'm well aware
But you don't look ashamed
And baby I'm not scared
I'm singin' follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
Won't give you money
I can't give you the sky
You're better off if you don't ask why
I'm not the reason that you go astray
We'll be alright
If you don't ask me to stay
Follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
You don't know how you met me
You don't know why
You can't turn around and
Say goodbye
All you know is when I'm with you
I make you free
And swim through your veins
Like a fish in the sea
I'm singin' follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
I'm singin' follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
I'm singin' follow me
Everything is alright
I'll be the one to tuck you in at night
And if you want to leave I can guarantee
You won't find nobody else like me
Credit
Artis: Uncle Kracker
Album: Double Wide
Rilis: 2000
Genre: Pop
Songwriter: Matthew Shafer, Michael Bradford
Produser: Kid Rock, Michael Bradford
Fakta di Balik Lagu Follow Me
Follow Me merupakan single debut musisi Amerika Uncle Kracker. Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 7 November 2000 sebagai single utama dari album studio debutnya dengan judul Double Wide.
Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Kracker dan Michael Bradford dan diproduseri oleh Bradford dan Kid Rock.
Menurut Kracker, Follow Me memiliki banyak arti. Sementara itu, orang-orang berspekulasi bahwa lagu tersebut menggambarkan tentang narkoba atau perselingkuhan.
Follow Me menjadi hit di seluruh dunia pada pertengahan hingga akhir 2001. Lagu tersebut mencapai nomor satu di delapan negara yaitu Australia, Austria, Denmark, Jerman, Irlandia, Selandia Baru, Skotlandia, dan Swedia.
Di Amerika Serikat, lagu tersebut memuncak di nomor lima di Billboard Hot 100 dan menduduki puncak daftar Top 40 Dewasa.
