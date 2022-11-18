Lirik Lagu Lions in the Wild – Martin Garrix dan Third Party dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
18 November 2022, 04:14 WIB
Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix /Instagram.com/martingarrix/

Lions in the WildMartin Garrix dan Third Party

Looking out for a new horizon
Reaching out, I can almost see the place
Holding on with a heart that's frozen
In the dark, but I am not afraid
No, I am not afraid

We'll be free
But I don't know where we're going
You and me
This is our life and we own it
Like lions in the wild

Like lions in the wild
Like lions in the wild

Looking out at the open skyline
Reaching out, I can almost touch the place
Where the lost ones find their freedom
In the dark, but I am not afraid
No, I am not afraid

We'll be free
But I don't know where we're going
You and me
This is our life and we own it
Like lions in the wild

Like lions in the wild
Like lions in the wild

Like lions in the wild

Like lions in the wild

Editor: Tita Salsabila

