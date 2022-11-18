Lirik Lagu Higher Ground – Martin Garrix feat John Martin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Higher Ground – Martin Garrix feat John Martin

All this time, all this time keeps fading

Feeling trapped inside

So afraid of the darkness talking

In my mind

It's been a long time coming

But it wasn't for nothing

Soul-searching for something, for something

I'm down on my knees in the dust

I scream from the top of my lungs

I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive

Deep in my bones

I know I'm not there but I'm close

I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive

Try to speak but my voice keeps breaking

Need to say what's wrong

So many smiles you have seen me faking

On and on

It's been a long time coming

But it wasn't for nothing

Soul-searching for something, for something

I'm down on my knees in the dust

I scream from the top of my lungs

I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive

Deep in my bones

I know I'm not there but I'm close

I find my way back to a higher ground

Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you