Lirik Lagu Higher Ground – Martin Garrix feat John Martin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Higher Ground – Martin Garrix feat John Martin
All this time, all this time keeps fading
Feeling trapped inside
So afraid of the darkness talking
In my mind
It's been a long time coming
But it wasn't for nothing
Soul-searching for something, for something
I'm down on my knees in the dust
I scream from the top of my lungs
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive
Deep in my bones
I know I'm not there but I'm close
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive
Try to speak but my voice keeps breaking
Need to say what's wrong
So many smiles you have seen me faking
On and on
It's been a long time coming
But it wasn't for nothing
Soul-searching for something, for something
I'm down on my knees in the dust
I scream from the top of my lungs
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive
Deep in my bones
I know I'm not there but I'm close
I find my way back to a higher ground
Yeah, I just wanna feel alive with you
