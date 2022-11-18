Lirik Lagu Where the Story Ends - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where the Story Ends - The Fray



Trying not to lose my head, but I have never been this scared before

Tell you what I'll do instead, lay my body down on the floor

To forget what I've done, silhouette 'til the good Lord come



All we know is distance

We're close and then we run

Kiss away the difference

I know you hate this one

Trying not to lose your own

Boxing up everything you've got

All you ever knew of home

You're scared, scared to see your mother there in the door

You wonder "Where did the years go?"



All we know is distance

We're close and then we run

Kiss away the difference

I know you hate this one

But this is how the story ends

Or have we just begun?

To kiss away the difference

I know you hate this one



The violins make no sounds

And I begin to feel the ground



All we know is distance

We're close and then we run

Kiss away the difference

I know you hate this one

But this is where the story ends

Or have we just begun?

To kiss away the difference

I know you hate this one



Listens till he's twenty

Lasts till twenty-one

Rushing past the window

Like he's watching his own son

Sixty years of sorrow

Brought five or six of bliss

Left my mother's mother

Without so much as a kiss



Credit



Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson

Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade

Album: The Fray

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop Rock



Fakta di balik lagu



Where the Story Ends merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keenam dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***