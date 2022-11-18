Lirik Lagu Where the Story Ends - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where the Story Ends - The Fray
Trying not to lose my head, but I have never been this scared before
Tell you what I'll do instead, lay my body down on the floor
To forget what I've done, silhouette 'til the good Lord come
All we know is distance
We're close and then we run
Kiss away the difference
I know you hate this one
Trying not to lose your own
Boxing up everything you've got
All you ever knew of home
You're scared, scared to see your mother there in the door
You wonder "Where did the years go?"
All we know is distance
We're close and then we run
Kiss away the difference
I know you hate this one
But this is how the story ends
Or have we just begun?
To kiss away the difference
I know you hate this one
The violins make no sounds
And I begin to feel the ground
All we know is distance
We're close and then we run
Kiss away the difference
I know you hate this one
But this is where the story ends
Or have we just begun?
To kiss away the difference
I know you hate this one
Listens till he's twenty
Lasts till twenty-one
Rushing past the window
Like he's watching his own son
Sixty years of sorrow
Brought five or six of bliss
Left my mother's mother
Without so much as a kiss
Credit
Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: The Fray
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop Rock
Fakta di balik lagu
Where the Story Ends merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keenam dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.
Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.
Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.
Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.
Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.
Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.
Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.
Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.
“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
