Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Travis Scott

I don't wanna wake up

I want you spread out on the sheets

Said her pussy so good

And her pussy so sweet

I don't wanna wake up

I want it flowing through my streams

Getting me hot

Under my feet

I don't wanna wake up

Please don't wake me up, I feel it creeping (yeah)

Controlling how you moving, lucid dreaming (dreams)

Always on the side of different seasons, yeah, yeah

Took the belt-way down to your hood

Say you was in the crowd, I never looked

Looking back how things came back around

Guess I was hooked

Burn the bread and then we burn the town

We both was cooked, yeah

Nah, nah, please don't wake me up, feel like I'm dreamin'

Any given Sunday, you can get it, Willie Beamon

I can make your Mondays even better like the weekend

That's my Coco, I'm her Ice-T (Coco, yeah, yeah)

Bend her over for some piping (it's lit!)

Bust a cloud, shoot the lightning (pop it)

Pop it now, no, we can't sleep

I don't wanna wake up (yeah)

Want you spread out on the sheets (it's lit!)

Say, pussy so good (pop it)

Oh, pussy so sweet (yeah)

When I wake up (yeah, yeah)

Wanna drop top on the beach (straight up)

Getting me high, yeah (yeah)

Under my feet

When I wake up

You decide if I live or die

When you're close, I'm alive, I can feel the sky

I just want your body close to me (oh)

And if I OD

I'll be alone with no heartbeat

I hope they kill us with a ghost in the Lambo'

And the doors going up, suicide

I don't wanna wake up (I don't wanna wake up)

I want you spread out on the sheets (want you spread out on the sheets)

'Cause that pussy so good (pussy so good)

Girl, that pussy so sweet (pussy so sweet)

I don't wanna wake up (I don't wanna wake up)

I want it flowing through my streams (want it flowing through my streams)

Ha, getting me hot (getting me hot)

Oh, under my feet (under my feet)

I don't wanna wake up (yeah)

Credit

Title: Wake Up

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Album: Astroworld

Fakta di Balik Lagu Wake Up – Travis Scott