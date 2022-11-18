Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up - Travis Scott
I don't wanna wake up
I want you spread out on the sheets
Said her pussy so good
And her pussy so sweet
I don't wanna wake up
I want it flowing through my streams
Getting me hot
Under my feet
I don't wanna wake up
Please don't wake me up, I feel it creeping (yeah)
Controlling how you moving, lucid dreaming (dreams)
Always on the side of different seasons, yeah, yeah
Took the belt-way down to your hood
Say you was in the crowd, I never looked
Looking back how things came back around
Guess I was hooked
Burn the bread and then we burn the town
We both was cooked, yeah
Nah, nah, please don't wake me up, feel like I'm dreamin'
Any given Sunday, you can get it, Willie Beamon
I can make your Mondays even better like the weekend
That's my Coco, I'm her Ice-T (Coco, yeah, yeah)
Bend her over for some piping (it's lit!)
Bust a cloud, shoot the lightning (pop it)
Pop it now, no, we can't sleep
I don't wanna wake up (yeah)
Want you spread out on the sheets (it's lit!)
Say, pussy so good (pop it)
Oh, pussy so sweet (yeah)
When I wake up (yeah, yeah)
Wanna drop top on the beach (straight up)
Getting me high, yeah (yeah)
Under my feet
When I wake up
You decide if I live or die
When you're close, I'm alive, I can feel the sky
I just want your body close to me (oh)
And if I OD
I'll be alone with no heartbeat
I hope they kill us with a ghost in the Lambo'
And the doors going up, suicide
I don't wanna wake up (I don't wanna wake up)
I want you spread out on the sheets (want you spread out on the sheets)
'Cause that pussy so good (pussy so good)
Girl, that pussy so sweet (pussy so sweet)
I don't wanna wake up (I don't wanna wake up)
I want it flowing through my streams (want it flowing through my streams)
Ha, getting me hot (getting me hot)
Oh, under my feet (under my feet)
I don't wanna wake up (yeah)
Credit
Title: Wake Up
Artis: Travis Scott
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Hip Hop
Album: Astroworld
