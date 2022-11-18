Lirik Lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 04:50 WIB
Lirik lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo.
Lirik lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Coldplay

Lirik Lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo

I know it's over before she says
I know it falls at the water face
I know it's over, an ocean awaits
For a storm
The sun and snow
Rivers and rain
Crystal ball could foresee a change
And I know it's over, parting our ways
And it's done

But didn't we have fun?
Don't say it was all a waste
Didn't we have fun?
Oh-oh-oh
From the top of the world
Top of the waves
You said forever, forever always
We could have been lost
We would have been saved
Oh, I-aaah
Now we're stopping the world, stopping it's spin
Oh come on don't give up
You see me give in
Don't say it's over
Don't say we're done
Oh, didn't we have fun?
Woo-oh-oh-oh
Woo-oh-oh-oh
Woo-oh-oh-oh
Oh, didn't we have fun?

I know it's over before she says
Now someone else has taken your place
I know it's over Icarus says to the sun
And so it sinks in, lightning strikes
You're too forced to force his glide
The fact that it's over, the fact that it's done
Ah-ah-ah

Didn't we have fun?
Don't say it was all a waste
Didn't we have fun?
Oh-oh
From the top of the world
Top of the waves
You said forever, forever always
We could have been lost
We would have been saved
Oh, I-aaah
Now we're stopping the world, stopped it in its tracks
Nothing's too broken to find our way back
So before it's over, before you run
Ah, didn't we have fun?

Just you and me
We were always meant to, always meant to
Be
We were always meant to, always meant to
You and me
We were always meant to, always meant to
Be
Oh-ooh-ooh
Oh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, didn't we have fun?
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, didn't we have fun?
But didn't?
Maybe we could again

Credit
Artis: Coldplay, Tove Lo
Album: A Head Full of Dreams
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta lagu: Tor Hermansen, Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Fun
Fun merupakan lagu dari album A Head Full of Dreams yang dirilis pada 4 Desember 2015.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang refleksi pedih dan optimistis tentang akhir suatu hubungan. Di sini, Chris Martin mengingat saat-saat indah yang dia alami bersama dengan mantan pasangannya.

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: The Sun Spotify

