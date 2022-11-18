Lirik Lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fun - Coldplay feat. Tove Lo

I know it's over before she says

I know it falls at the water face

I know it's over, an ocean awaits

For a storm

The sun and snow

Rivers and rain

Crystal ball could foresee a change

And I know it's over, parting our ways

And it's done

But didn't we have fun?

Don't say it was all a waste

Didn't we have fun?

Oh-oh-oh

From the top of the world

Top of the waves

You said forever, forever always

We could have been lost

We would have been saved

Oh, I-aaah

Now we're stopping the world, stopping it's spin

Oh come on don't give up

You see me give in

Don't say it's over

Don't say we're done

Oh, didn't we have fun?

Woo-oh-oh-oh

Woo-oh-oh-oh

Woo-oh-oh-oh

Oh, didn't we have fun?

I know it's over before she says

Now someone else has taken your place

I know it's over Icarus says to the sun

And so it sinks in, lightning strikes

You're too forced to force his glide

The fact that it's over, the fact that it's done

Ah-ah-ah

Didn't we have fun?

Don't say it was all a waste

Didn't we have fun?

Oh-oh

From the top of the world

Top of the waves

You said forever, forever always

We could have been lost

We would have been saved

Oh, I-aaah

Now we're stopping the world, stopped it in its tracks

Nothing's too broken to find our way back

So before it's over, before you run

Ah, didn't we have fun?

Just you and me

We were always meant to, always meant to

Be

We were always meant to, always meant to

You and me

We were always meant to, always meant to

Be

Oh-ooh-ooh

Oh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, didn't we have fun?

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, didn't we have fun?

But didn't?

Maybe we could again

Credit

Artis: Coldplay, Tove Lo

Album: A Head Full of Dreams

Dirilis: 2015

Pencipta lagu: Tor Hermansen, Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Fun

Fun merupakan lagu dari album A Head Full of Dreams yang dirilis pada 4 Desember 2015.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang refleksi pedih dan optimistis tentang akhir suatu hubungan. Di sini, Chris Martin mengingat saat-saat indah yang dia alami bersama dengan mantan pasangannya.