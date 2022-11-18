Lirik Lagu I Miss You – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Miss You – Adele
I want every single piece of you
I want your heaven and your oceans too
Treat me soft but touch me cruel
I want to teach you things you never knew baby
Bring the floor up to my knees
Let me fall into your gravity
Then kiss me back to life to see
Your body standing over me
Baby don't let the lights go down
Baby don't let the lights go down
Baby don't let the lights go down
Lights go down lights go down
Lights go down lights go down
Down down down
I miss you when the lights go out
It illuminates all of my doubts
Pull me in hold me tight don't let go
Baby give me light
I miss you when the lights go out
It illuminates all of my doubts
Pull me in hold me tight don't let go
Baby give me light
I love the way your body moves
Towards me from across the room
Brushing past my every groove
No one has me like you do baby
Bring your heart I'll bring my soul
But be delicate with my ego
I want to step into your great unknown
With you and me setting the tone
Baby don't let the lights go down
Baby don't let the lights go down
Baby don't let the lights go down
Lights go down lights go down
Lights go down lights go down
Down down down
I miss you when the lights go down
It illuminates all of my doubts
Pull me in hold me tight don't let go
Baby give me light
I miss you when the lights go down
It illuminates all of my doubts
Pull me in hold me tight don't let go
Baby give me light
