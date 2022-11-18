Lirik Lagu I Miss You – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Miss You – Adele

I want every single piece of you

I want your heaven and your oceans too

Treat me soft but touch me cruel

I want to teach you things you never knew baby

Bring the floor up to my knees

Let me fall into your gravity

Then kiss me back to life to see

Your body standing over me

Baby don't let the lights go down

Baby don't let the lights go down

Baby don't let the lights go down

Lights go down lights go down

Lights go down lights go down

Down down down

I miss you when the lights go out

It illuminates all of my doubts

Pull me in hold me tight don't let go

Baby give me light

I miss you when the lights go out

It illuminates all of my doubts

Pull me in hold me tight don't let go

Baby give me light

I love the way your body moves

Towards me from across the room

Brushing past my every groove

No one has me like you do baby

Bring your heart I'll bring my soul

But be delicate with my ego

I want to step into your great unknown

With you and me setting the tone

Baby don't let the lights go down

Baby don't let the lights go down

Baby don't let the lights go down

Lights go down lights go down

Lights go down lights go down

Down down down

I miss you when the lights go down

It illuminates all of my doubts

Pull me in hold me tight don't let go

Baby give me light

I miss you when the lights go down

It illuminates all of my doubts

Pull me in hold me tight don't let go

Baby give me light