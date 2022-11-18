Lirik Lagu Nasty Freestyle – T-Wayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nasty Freestyle – T-Wayne

First let me hop out motherfucking Porsche

Ion want her if that ass don't sit like a horse

I be balling on these niggas got me feeling like sports

Dash got so much wood I could build me a fort

Ain't too many things I ain't done yet

I'm the king of this shit

Ground by the toilet

I'm just barley getting started

You already upset

Got a tiger as a pet

I just took 'em to the vet

Homie I been making hits

I'm the rap Derek Jeter

Let your bitch ride on me

Like she was on a feeder

If the pussy ain't good

Then I prolly won't feed her

Lil' homie you can keep her

'Cause I really don't need her

I ain't worried bout feature

Homeboy you's a pee on

Toilet seat ass nigga man I swear you getting peed on

Man my jewelry so cold I walk around with the heat on

My alarm clock set just in case they wanna sleep on

Ya digg

I'mma full time playa

Hopping out in alligators

Sipping lean and now a later