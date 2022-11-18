Lirik Lagu Nasty Freestyle – T-Wayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nasty Freestyle – T-Wayne
First let me hop out motherfucking Porsche
Ion want her if that ass don't sit like a horse
I be balling on these niggas got me feeling like sports
Dash got so much wood I could build me a fort
Ain't too many things I ain't done yet
I'm the king of this shit
Ground by the toilet
I'm just barley getting started
You already upset
Got a tiger as a pet
I just took 'em to the vet
Homie I been making hits
I'm the rap Derek Jeter
Let your bitch ride on me
Like she was on a feeder
If the pussy ain't good
Then I prolly won't feed her
Lil' homie you can keep her
'Cause I really don't need her
I ain't worried bout feature
Homeboy you's a pee on
Toilet seat ass nigga man I swear you getting peed on
Man my jewelry so cold I walk around with the heat on
My alarm clock set just in case they wanna sleep on
Ya digg
I'mma full time playa
Hopping out in alligators
Sipping lean and now a later
Artikel Pilihan