Lirik Lagu American Kids - Kenny Chesney dan Fakta di Baliknya

American Kids - Kenny Chesney

Doublewide Quick Stop midnight T-top

Jack in her Cherry Coke town

Momma and Daddy put their roots right here

'Cause this is where the car broke down

Yellow dog school bus kickin' up red dust

Pickin' us up by a barbed wire fence

M-tv on the RCA

No A.C in the vents

We were Jesus save me, blue jean baby

Born in the USA

Trailer park truck stop, faded little map dots

New York to LA

We were teenage dreamin', front seat leanin'

Baby, come give me a kiss

Put me on the cover of the Rollin' Stone

Uptown down home American kids

Growin' up in little pink houses

Makin' out on living room couches

Blowin' that smoke on a Saturday night

A little messed up, but we're all alright

Baptist church parkin' lot, tryin' not to get caught

Take her home and give her your jacket

Makin' it to second base, but sayin' you went all the way

Monday afternoon at practice

Sister's got a boyfriend Daddy doesn't like

Now he's sittin' out back, 3030 in his lap

In the blue bug zapper light

We were Jesus save me, blue jean baby

Born in the USA

Trailer park truck stop, faded little map dots

New York to LA

We were teenage dreamin', front seat leanin'

Baby, come give me a kiss

Put me on the cover of the Rollin' Stone

Uptown down home American kids