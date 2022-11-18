Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
18 November 2022, 04:45 WIB
Lirik lagu Everglow - Coldplay.
Lirik lagu Everglow - Coldplay. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Coldplay

Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay

We see people coming
See people go
This particular timing is extra special
I know you might be gone
And the world may not know
Still, I see you celestial

Like a lion you ran
Goddess, he wrote
Like an eagle, you circle
Perfect of all
So how come things move on?
How come cars don't slow?
When it feels like the end of the world
When I should but I can't let you go

But when I'm cold, cold
When I'm cold, cold
There's a light that you give me
When I'm in shadows
There's a feeling of ever, everglow

We're brothers in that
The sisters you write
When we stroll on like that
Be friends 'til we die
With the changing of winds
And the way waters flow
Life is shortest in fall, in the snow
I know I'm going to miss you, I know

But when I'm cold, cold
Yeah, all alone, the sun
And I know that you're with me
And the way you will show, when you're with me wherever I go
But you give me this feeling, it's everglow

What I wouldn't give for this moment to hold
Yeah, I live for this feeling, it's everglow

So if you love someone, you should let them know
Oh, the light that you gave me will everglow

Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: A Head Full of Dreams
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta lagu: Tor Hermansen, Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Soft rock

