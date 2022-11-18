Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay

We see people coming

See people go

This particular timing is extra special

I know you might be gone

And the world may not know

Still, I see you celestial

Like a lion you ran

Goddess, he wrote

Like an eagle, you circle

Perfect of all

So how come things move on?

How come cars don't slow?

When it feels like the end of the world

When I should but I can't let you go

But when I'm cold, cold

When I'm cold, cold

There's a light that you give me

When I'm in shadows

There's a feeling of ever, everglow

We're brothers in that

The sisters you write

When we stroll on like that

Be friends 'til we die

With the changing of winds

And the way waters flow

Life is shortest in fall, in the snow

I know I'm going to miss you, I know

But when I'm cold, cold

Yeah, all alone, the sun

And I know that you're with me

And the way you will show, when you're with me wherever I go

But you give me this feeling, it's everglow

What I wouldn't give for this moment to hold

Yeah, I live for this feeling, it's everglow

So if you love someone, you should let them know

Oh, the light that you gave me will everglow

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: A Head Full of Dreams

Dirilis: 2015

Pencipta lagu: Tor Hermansen, Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Soft rock