Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay
We see people coming
See people go
This particular timing is extra special
I know you might be gone
And the world may not know
Still, I see you celestial
Like a lion you ran
Goddess, he wrote
Like an eagle, you circle
Perfect of all
So how come things move on?
How come cars don't slow?
When it feels like the end of the world
When I should but I can't let you go
But when I'm cold, cold
When I'm cold, cold
There's a light that you give me
When I'm in shadows
There's a feeling of ever, everglow
We're brothers in that
The sisters you write
When we stroll on like that
Be friends 'til we die
With the changing of winds
And the way waters flow
Life is shortest in fall, in the snow
I know I'm going to miss you, I know
But when I'm cold, cold
Yeah, all alone, the sun
And I know that you're with me
And the way you will show, when you're with me wherever I go
But you give me this feeling, it's everglow
What I wouldn't give for this moment to hold
Yeah, I live for this feeling, it's everglow
So if you love someone, you should let them know
Oh, the light that you gave me will everglow
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: A Head Full of Dreams
Dirilis: 2015
Pencipta lagu: Tor Hermansen, Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen, Will Champion, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Soft rock
