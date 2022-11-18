Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna Do – Mocca dan fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB
Band Mocca.
Band Mocca. /Mocca

Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna DoMocca

Take it easy my friend
Grab the chance while you can
It's time for us to move on
Let the world sing you a song

Take it easy my friend
Wipe the tears from your eyes
There's a magic in the air tonight
High in the light of your sky

You've got to do what you wanna do
(Do what you wanna do)
Say what you wanna say
(Say what you wanna say)
Do what you wanna do
And don't be afraid
As long as everybody's happy
And everybody's feeling okay
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now

Make it easy my friend
'Cause the sour will come down
Just be true to yourself
Everything will be alright

Take it easy my friend
Wipe the tears from your eyes
There's a magic in the air tonight
High in the light of your sky

Do what you wanna do
(Do what you wanna do)
Say what you wanna say
(Say what you wanna say)
Do what you wanna do
And don't be afraid
As long as everybody's happy
And everybody's feeling okay
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now

You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say now

Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
6

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
7

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
8

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
9

Salmafina Jawab Isu Sunan Kalijaga Kena HIV Gegara Selingkuh dengan Denise Chariesta
10

Menlu Rusia Angkat Koper dari KTT G20 di Tengah Kabar Serangan ke Polandia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Download Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:41 WIB

Zona Priangan

Dubai Umumkan Ambisinya dengan Target Membuat Transportasi Publik Bebas Emisi Berupa Bus Listrik

Dubai Umumkan Ambisinya dengan Target Membuat Transportasi Publik Bebas Emisi Berupa Bus Listrik

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Tayang Revenge Of Others Episode 4, 5, Ada Jam Main dan Link Nonton

Jadwal Tayang Revenge Of Others Episode 4, 5, Ada Jam Main dan Link Nonton

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 Input NIK KTP di eform.bri.co.id dan Cara Dapat BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu

Cara Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 Input NIK KTP di eform.bri.co.id dan Cara Dapat BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu

18 November 2022, 04:40 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 19 November 20

Prediksi Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury, prediksi skor, berita tim, head to head dan lainnya 19 November 20

18 November 2022, 04:37 WIB

Media Blora

Update Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Update Latihan Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:36 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis TAKDIR CINTA YANG KUPILIH Tayang 17 November 2022: Jo Ancam Hakim Jauhi Tammy, Indri Ultimatum Tammy

Sinopsis TAKDIR CINTA YANG KUPILIH Tayang 17 November 2022: Jo Ancam Hakim Jauhi Tammy, Indri Ultimatum Tammy

18 November 2022, 04:36 WIB

Portal Kudus

SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 2022

SOAL UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 5 Semester 1 2022

18 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

18 November 2022, 04:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral, Amityville The Awakening

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November  2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Kopi Viral, Amityville The Awakening

18 November 2022, 04:34 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Prediksi Soal PAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

18 November 2022, 04:32 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Swedia vs Aljazair, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

Prediksi Swedia vs Aljazair, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:32 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Coba Sesuatu yang Baru dan Sehat

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini Jumat, 18 November 2022: Coba Sesuatu yang Baru dan Sehat

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 SMP Halaman 127, 128, 129, 130 dan 131 dalam Kisi-kisi PAS

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 8 SMP Halaman 127, 128, 129, 130 dan 131 dalam Kisi-kisi PAS

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Jumat 18 November 2022

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Jumat 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Desk Jabar

Gregoria Melaju ke Perempat Final Australia Open 2022, Semakin Dekat Menuju BWF World Tour Finals!

Gregoria Melaju ke Perempat Final Australia Open 2022, Semakin Dekat Menuju BWF World Tour Finals!

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Hanya 1 Telur Bisa Bikin Bolu Susu Oreo Kukus Enak dan Lembut dengan Resep Ini, Mudah Tanpa Mixer dan Oven

Hanya 1 Telur Bisa Bikin Bolu Susu Oreo Kukus Enak dan Lembut dengan Resep Ini, Mudah Tanpa Mixer dan Oven

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Cek Penerima BLT UMKM 2022 Resmi di Mana? Ini Syarat yang Harus Dipenuhi Agar BPUM Rp 600 Ribu Cair

Cek Penerima BLT UMKM 2022 Resmi di Mana? Ini Syarat yang Harus Dipenuhi Agar BPUM Rp 600 Ribu Cair

18 November 2022, 04:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Turki vs Republik Ceko, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

Prediksi Turki vs Republik Ceko, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 19 November 2022

18 November 2022, 04:27 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 18 November 2022, Saksikan Mutiara Bersimbah Air Mata Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 18 November 2022, Saksikan Mutiara Bersimbah Air Mata Hingga Ikatan Cinta

18 November 2022, 04:25 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV Hari ini di tvOne Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada Perempuan Bicara, Telusur dan Ngopi

Jadwal Acara TV Hari ini di tvOne Jumat, 18 November 2022 Ada Perempuan Bicara, Telusur dan Ngopi

18 November 2022, 04:24 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis PREMAN PENSIUN 7 Tayang 17 November 2022: Cecep CS-Otang CS Turun 1 Komando, Yayat-Agus Hajar Emen

Sinopsis PREMAN PENSIUN 7 Tayang 17 November 2022: Cecep CS-Otang CS Turun 1 Komando, Yayat-Agus Hajar Emen

18 November 2022, 04:22 WIB

Utara Times

Berikut Deretan Weton yang Bakal Beruntung dan Sukses Besar di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja? Cek Infonya

Berikut Deretan Weton yang Bakal Beruntung dan Sukses Besar di Tahun 2023, Siapa Saja? Cek Infonya

18 November 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 18 November 2022, Saksikan Detective Conan Hingga Strong Girl Bong Soon

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 18 November 2022, Saksikan Detective Conan Hingga Strong Girl Bong Soon

18 November 2022, 04:20 WIB