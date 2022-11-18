Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna Do – Mocca dan fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna Do – Mocca
Take it easy my friend
Grab the chance while you can
It's time for us to move on
Let the world sing you a song
Take it easy my friend
Wipe the tears from your eyes
There's a magic in the air tonight
High in the light of your sky
You've got to do what you wanna do
(Do what you wanna do)
Say what you wanna say
(Say what you wanna say)
Do what you wanna do
And don't be afraid
As long as everybody's happy
And everybody's feeling okay
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now
Make it easy my friend
'Cause the sour will come down
Just be true to yourself
Everything will be alright
Take it easy my friend
Wipe the tears from your eyes
There's a magic in the air tonight
High in the light of your sky
Do what you wanna do
(Do what you wanna do)
Say what you wanna say
(Say what you wanna say)
Do what you wanna do
And don't be afraid
As long as everybody's happy
And everybody's feeling okay
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say, now
You've got to do what you wanna do
Say what you wanna say now
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop
