Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna Do – Mocca dan fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do What You Wanna Do – Mocca

Take it easy my friend

Grab the chance while you can

It's time for us to move on

Let the world sing you a song

Take it easy my friend

Wipe the tears from your eyes

There's a magic in the air tonight

High in the light of your sky

You've got to do what you wanna do

(Do what you wanna do)

Say what you wanna say

(Say what you wanna say)

Do what you wanna do

And don't be afraid

As long as everybody's happy

And everybody's feeling okay

You've got to do what you wanna do

Say what you wanna say, now

Make it easy my friend

'Cause the sour will come down

Just be true to yourself

Everything will be alright

Take it easy my friend

Wipe the tears from your eyes

There's a magic in the air tonight

High in the light of your sky

Do what you wanna do

(Do what you wanna do)

Say what you wanna say

(Say what you wanna say)

Do what you wanna do

And don't be afraid

As long as everybody's happy

And everybody's feeling okay

You've got to do what you wanna do

Say what you wanna say, now

You've got to do what you wanna do

Say what you wanna say, now

You've got to do what you wanna do

Say what you wanna say now

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 2007

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop