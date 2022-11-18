Lirik Lagu Meant 2 Be - Shakira Jasmine feat. Nuca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Meant 2 Be - Shakira Jasmine feat. Nuca

Finding a way to recover

From the bad things happened last month, oh

When you finally let go of anything in your dreams, mmm

And you feel like you've tried but you can't reach your journey again

Give up today is not the way

Givin' this up is not the path you need to know

It feels like you and me are the same

But we're meant to be and we're happy

With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry

I think we're the same

We are meant to be

Inside my heart there's a letter

A letter to comeback home for the mess that I've made

Dear my body, forgive me for that pain that you've felt

Give up today is not the way

Givin' this up is not the path you need to see

It feels like you and me are the same

But we're meant to be and we're happy

With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry

It feels like you and me are the same

But we're meant to be and we're happy

With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry