Lirik Lagu Meant 2 Be - Shakira Jasmine feat. Nuca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Meant 2 Be - Shakira Jasmine feat. Nuca
Finding a way to recover
From the bad things happened last month, oh
When you finally let go of anything in your dreams, mmm
And you feel like you've tried but you can't reach your journey again
Give up today is not the way
Givin' this up is not the path you need to know
It feels like you and me are the same
But we're meant to be and we're happy
With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry
I think we're the same
We are meant to be
Inside my heart there's a letter
A letter to comeback home for the mess that I've made
Dear my body, forgive me for that pain that you've felt
Give up today is not the way
Givin' this up is not the path you need to see
It feels like you and me are the same
But we're meant to be and we're happy
With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry
It feels like you and me are the same
But we're meant to be and we're happy
With all of these creatures inside as we try not to cry
