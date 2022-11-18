Lirik Lagu The Good Is Back - Anggun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Good Is Back – Anggun
Congratulations you have the flat
You keep the car I keep the cat
You have your anger and your pride
Not to forget the lies on the side
But in every item you own
Inside and outside our home
Well you don’t have me no
You don’t have me
Cause I’m gone gone
Take my liberty
There’s a price to pay to be free
Cause I’m gone gone
No matter how bad you make me feel
No matter how hard you try
The good is back the good is back the good is back
The good is back in the word goodbye
You can say that your conscience is free
Hiding things you refuse to see
You can go up North or way South
You still have the bad taste in your mouth
And when you spent your time with her
Or when you think you feel better
No you don’t have me
Well she is not me
Cause I’m gone gone
Take my liberty
There’s a price to pay to be free
Cause I’m gone gone
No matter how bad you make me feel
No matter how hard you try
The good is back the good is back the good is back
The good is back in the word goodbye
What we split in somewhat equal
Is only the hurt not the material
I don’t need a reminder
Of when things got ugly and we turned bitter
Go on and take everything from me
I don’t want stuff from our history
And when I look in the mirror
I see that I’m finally better
Cause you don’t have me yeah
Yes I’m gone gone
Take my liberty
There’s a price to pay to be free
Cause I’m gone gone
No matter how bad you make me feel
No matter how hard you try
The good is back the good is back the good is back
The good is back in the word goodbye
The good is back the good is back the good is back
The good is back in the word goodbye
Credit
Artist: Anggun
Songwriters: Anggun C Sasmi, Jeremy Poligne. Manon Romiti
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
Album: 8
