Lirik Lagu The Good Is Back - Anggun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Good Is Back – Anggun

Congratulations you have the flat

You keep the car I keep the cat

You have your anger and your pride

Not to forget the lies on the side

But in every item you own

Inside and outside our home

Well you don’t have me no

You don’t have me

Cause I’m gone gone

Take my liberty

There’s a price to pay to be free

Cause I’m gone gone

No matter how bad you make me feel

No matter how hard you try

The good is back the good is back the good is back

The good is back in the word goodbye

You can say that your conscience is free

Hiding things you refuse to see

You can go up North or way South

You still have the bad taste in your mouth

And when you spent your time with her

Or when you think you feel better

No you don’t have me

Well she is not me

Cause I’m gone gone

Take my liberty

There’s a price to pay to be free

Cause I’m gone gone

No matter how bad you make me feel

No matter how hard you try

The good is back the good is back the good is back

The good is back in the word goodbye

What we split in somewhat equal

Is only the hurt not the material

I don’t need a reminder

Of when things got ugly and we turned bitter

Go on and take everything from me

I don’t want stuff from our history

And when I look in the mirror

I see that I’m finally better

Cause you don’t have me yeah

Yes I’m gone gone

Take my liberty

There’s a price to pay to be free

Cause I’m gone gone

No matter how bad you make me feel

No matter how hard you try

The good is back the good is back the good is back

The good is back in the word goodbye

The good is back the good is back the good is back

The good is back in the word goodbye

Credit

Artist: Anggun

Songwriters: Anggun C Sasmi, Jeremy Poligne. Manon Romiti

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

Album: 8