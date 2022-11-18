Lirik Lagu And Dream of Sheep - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

And Dream of Sheep - Kate Bush
Little light shining
Little light will guide them to me
My face is all lit up
My face is all lit up
If they find me racing white horses
They'll not take me for a buoy
Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep
Oh I'll wake up to any sound of engines
Every gull a seeking craft
I can't keep my eyes open
Wish I had my radio
I'd tune into some friendly voices
Talking 'bout stupid things
I can't be left to my imagination
Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep
Ooh, their breath is warm
And they smell like sleep
And they say they take me home
Like poppies, heavy with seed
They take me deeper and deeper
Credit
Artis: Kate Bush
Album: Hounds of Love
Penulis lagu: Kate Bush
Rilis: 16 September 1985
Genre: Art rock, Alternative/Indie, Progressive pop
Fakta di Baliknya
And Dream of Sheep adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan Kate Bush. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album kelimanya, Hounds of Love.
Lagu ini menggambarkan soal masa lalu, masa kini, dan masa depan. And Dreams of Sheep memperkenalkan seorang narator yang hilang di laut.
