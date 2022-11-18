Lirik Lagu And Dream of Sheep - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

And Dream of Sheep - Kate Bush

Little light shining

Little light will guide them to me

My face is all lit up

My face is all lit up

If they find me racing white horses

They'll not take me for a buoy

Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep

Oh I'll wake up to any sound of engines

Every gull a seeking craft

I can't keep my eyes open

Wish I had my radio

I'd tune into some friendly voices

Talking 'bout stupid things

I can't be left to my imagination

Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep

Ooh, their breath is warm

And they smell like sleep

And they say they take me home

Like poppies, heavy with seed

They take me deeper and deeper

Credit

Artis: Kate Bush

Album: Hounds of Love

Penulis lagu: Kate Bush

Rilis: 16 September 1985

Genre: Art rock, Alternative/Indie, Progressive pop

Fakta di Baliknya

And Dream of Sheep adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan Kate Bush. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu dari album kelimanya, Hounds of Love.

Lagu ini menggambarkan soal masa lalu, masa kini, dan masa depan. And Dreams of Sheep memperkenalkan seorang narator yang hilang di laut.