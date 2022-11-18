Lirik Lagu Since I Saw You Last - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Since I Saw You Last - Gary Barlow

They took my voice

Erased my past

With all that noise

It couldn't last

With words so cruel

I washed my face

I hoped one day

I'd wake up in a better place

Today I took back what was stolen

And gave new life to what was frozen

One mouth talking

A dead man walking

A thousand faces watched me falling

I've made my peace with what may happen

Accepted I won't be in fashin

Oh you gave I got it

Yeah you gave I got it all back

Since I saw you last

When brothers land

And take what's good

You can win a war

Oh and shed no blood

Everybody plays their part

Oh we let the haters hate

While everybody's losing heart

Lying in the longest grass I sit and wait

Today I took back what was stolen

And gave new life to what was frozen

One mouth talking

A dead man walking

A thousand faces watched me falling

I've made my peace with what may happen

Accepted I won't be in fashin

Oh you gave I got it

Yeah you gave I got it all back

Since I saw you last

I know you heard

My shout for help

For those who stood and watched

Go f* yourself

I know you heard my cry for help

I know you heard I was going through hell

I know you heard I was losing my mind

I know you heard it was a matter of time

I know you heard

I know you heard

I know you heard

I know you heard

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Since I Saw You Last

Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow

Since I Saw You Last adalah single ketiga sekaligus single terakhir dari album berjudul sama milik Gary Barlow.

Anggota grup Take That ini menulis lagu ini secara personal. Liriknya menggambarkan perjalanan kariernya di dunia tarik suara.

Dengan balutan pop rock, karier musik Gary Barlow digambarkan penuh lika-liku.

Selain itu, dia juga berupaya menerima masa lalu dan belajar dari sana agar bisa tumbuh lebih kuat. (Gia Ananda)***