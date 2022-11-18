Lirik Lagu Since I Saw You Last - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Since I Saw You Last - Gary Barlow
They took my voice
Erased my past
With all that noise
It couldn't last
With words so cruel
I washed my face
I hoped one day
I'd wake up in a better place
Today I took back what was stolen
And gave new life to what was frozen
One mouth talking
A dead man walking
A thousand faces watched me falling
I've made my peace with what may happen
Accepted I won't be in fashin
Oh you gave I got it
Yeah you gave I got it all back
Since I saw you last
When brothers land
And take what's good
You can win a war
Oh and shed no blood
Everybody plays their part
Oh we let the haters hate
While everybody's losing heart
Lying in the longest grass I sit and wait
Today I took back what was stolen
And gave new life to what was frozen
One mouth talking
A dead man walking
A thousand faces watched me falling
I've made my peace with what may happen
Accepted I won't be in fashin
Oh you gave I got it
Yeah you gave I got it all back
Since I saw you last
I know you heard
My shout for help
For those who stood and watched
Go f* yourself
I know you heard my cry for help
I know you heard I was going through hell
I know you heard I was losing my mind
I know you heard it was a matter of time
I know you heard
I know you heard
I know you heard
I know you heard
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Since I Saw You Last
Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow
Since I Saw You Last adalah single ketiga sekaligus single terakhir dari album berjudul sama milik Gary Barlow.
Anggota grup Take That ini menulis lagu ini secara personal. Liriknya menggambarkan perjalanan kariernya di dunia tarik suara.
Dengan balutan pop rock, karier musik Gary Barlow digambarkan penuh lika-liku.
Selain itu, dia juga berupaya menerima masa lalu dan belajar dari sana agar bisa tumbuh lebih kuat. (Gia Ananda)***
