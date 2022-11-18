Lirik Lagu Let Me Go - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Let Me Go - Gary Barlow
A room full of sadness
A broken heart
And only me to blame
For every single part
No Science or Religion
Could make this whole
To be loved, but never loved
To have, but never hold
It's a life alone, and a desperate need
To be held to be loved so
This is gonna take a bit of getting used to,
But I know what's right for you
Fly high and let me go
That sky will save your soul
When you pass by then you'll know
That this gonna take a bit of getting used to
But I know what's right for you
Let me go
A head full of madness
And no where safe
When tears aren't big enough,
And love turns into hate
It's a life alone, and a desperate need
To be held to be loved so
This gonna take a bit of getting used to
But I know what's right for you
Fly high and let me go
That sky will save your soul
When you pass by then you'll know
That this gonna take a bit of getting used to
But I know what's right for you
So let me go life will get better
Find the love I never gave ya
I know you lie there waiting all night long,
So find where you belong
Fly high and let me go (Let me go)
That sky will save your soul (Let it save your soul tonight)
Fly high and let me go (Let me go let me go)
That sky will save your soul
But this gonna take a bit of getting used to
But I know what's right for you
Let me go
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Since I Saw You Last
Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow
Let Me Go merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Gary Barlow, penyanyi solo asal Inggris sekaligus anggota grup Take That.
Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album keempatnya. Dalam album tersebut, Gary Barlow berkisah tentang perjalanan hidupnya.
Adapun lirik dalam Let Me Go berkisah tentang kisah pilu kehilangan anak bernama Poppy. Lagu ini pun menyoroti masa-masa traumanya dan sang istri.
Dengan balutan folk pop dan iringan gitar akustik, Barlow mencoba mengabadikan buah hatinya lewat lagu ini. (Gia Ananda)***
