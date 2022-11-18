Lirik Lagu Let Me Go - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Let Me Go - Gary Barlow

A room full of sadness

A broken heart

And only me to blame

For every single part

No Science or Religion

Could make this whole

To be loved, but never loved

To have, but never hold

It's a life alone, and a desperate need

To be held to be loved so

This is gonna take a bit of getting used to,

But I know what's right for you

Fly high and let me go

That sky will save your soul

When you pass by then you'll know

That this gonna take a bit of getting used to

But I know what's right for you

Let me go

A head full of madness

And no where safe

When tears aren't big enough,

And love turns into hate

It's a life alone, and a desperate need

To be held to be loved so

This gonna take a bit of getting used to

But I know what's right for you

Fly high and let me go

That sky will save your soul

When you pass by then you'll know

That this gonna take a bit of getting used to

But I know what's right for you

So let me go life will get better

Find the love I never gave ya

I know you lie there waiting all night long,

So find where you belong

Fly high and let me go (Let me go)

That sky will save your soul (Let it save your soul tonight)

Fly high and let me go (Let me go let me go)

That sky will save your soul

But this gonna take a bit of getting used to

But I know what's right for you

Let me go

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Since I Saw You Last

Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow

Let Me Go merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Gary Barlow, penyanyi solo asal Inggris sekaligus anggota grup Take That.

Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album keempatnya. Dalam album tersebut, Gary Barlow berkisah tentang perjalanan hidupnya.

Adapun lirik dalam Let Me Go berkisah tentang kisah pilu kehilangan anak bernama Poppy. Lagu ini pun menyoroti masa-masa traumanya dan sang istri.

Dengan balutan folk pop dan iringan gitar akustik, Barlow mencoba mengabadikan buah hatinya lewat lagu ini. (Gia Ananda)***