Lirik Lagu Sing - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Sing - Gary Barlow
Some words they can't be spoken, only sung
So hear a thousand voices shouting love
There's a place, there's a time in this life
When you sing what you are feeling
Find your feet, stand your ground
Don't you see right now the world is listening
To what we say?
Sing it louder, sing it clearer
Knowing everyone will hear you
Make some noise, find your voice tonight
Sing it stronger, sing together
Make this moment last forever
Old and young, shouting love tonight
To sing we've had a lifetime to wait
(Time to wait, lifetime to wait)
And see a thousand faces celebrate
(Celebrate, faces celebrate)
You brought hope, you brought light
Conquered fear, no it wasn't always easy
Stood your ground, kept your faith
Don't you see right now the world is listening
To what we say?
Sing it louder, sing it clearer
Knowing everyone will hear you
Make some noise, find your voice tonight
Sing it stronger, sing together
Make this moment last forever
Old and young, shouting love tonight
Some words they can't be spoken, only sung
To hear a thousand voices shouting love
And light and hope
Just sing
Just sing
Just sing
Just sing
Sing it louder, sing it clearer
Knowing everyone will hear you
Sing
Sing it stronger, sing together
Make this moment last forever
Sing
Hear a thousand voices shouting love
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Sing
Penulis lagu: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow
Sing merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Gary Barlow, penyanyi asal Inggris yang sudah berkarier sejak 1984.
Bahkan hingga saat ini, Gary Barlow dikabarkan masih aktif menulis lagu.
Sebelum memulai kiprah karier sebagai bintang solo, Gary Barlow lebih dulu aktif sebagai anggota grup Take That.
Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album ketiganya. Lagu ini merupakan kolaborasinya bersama The Commonwealth Band.
Sing pertama kali dibawakannya saat konser Diamond Jubilee Ratu Elizabeth II pada 2012 silam, dan menjadi lagu resmi untuk acara spesial tersebut.(Gia Ananda)***
