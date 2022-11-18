Lirik Lagu Sing - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Sing - Gary Barlow

Some words they can't be spoken, only sung

So hear a thousand voices shouting love

There's a place, there's a time in this life

When you sing what you are feeling

Find your feet, stand your ground

Don't you see right now the world is listening

To what we say?

Sing it louder, sing it clearer

Knowing everyone will hear you

Make some noise, find your voice tonight

Sing it stronger, sing together

Make this moment last forever

Old and young, shouting love tonight

To sing we've had a lifetime to wait

(Time to wait, lifetime to wait)

And see a thousand faces celebrate

(Celebrate, faces celebrate)

You brought hope, you brought light

Conquered fear, no it wasn't always easy

Stood your ground, kept your faith

Don't you see right now the world is listening

To what we say?

Sing it louder, sing it clearer

Knowing everyone will hear you

Make some noise, find your voice tonight

Sing it stronger, sing together

Make this moment last forever

Old and young, shouting love tonight

Some words they can't be spoken, only sung

To hear a thousand voices shouting love

And light and hope

Just sing

Just sing

Just sing

Just sing

Sing it louder, sing it clearer

Knowing everyone will hear you

Sing

Sing it stronger, sing together

Make this moment last forever

Sing

Hear a thousand voices shouting love

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Sing

Penulis lagu: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow

Sing merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Gary Barlow, penyanyi asal Inggris yang sudah berkarier sejak 1984.

Bahkan hingga saat ini, Gary Barlow dikabarkan masih aktif menulis lagu.

Sebelum memulai kiprah karier sebagai bintang solo, Gary Barlow lebih dulu aktif sebagai anggota grup Take That.

Lagu ini merupakan single utama dari album ketiganya. Lagu ini merupakan kolaborasinya bersama The Commonwealth Band.

Sing pertama kali dibawakannya saat konser Diamond Jubilee Ratu Elizabeth II pada 2012 silam, dan menjadi lagu resmi untuk acara spesial tersebut.(Gia Ananda)***