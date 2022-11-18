Lirik Lagu Fire - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire - Kasabian
Shake me into the night and I'm an easy lover
Take me into the fight and I'm an easy brother
And I'm on fire
Burn my sweet effigy, I'm a road runner
Spill my guts on a wheel, I wanna taste uh-huh
And I'm on fire
And I'm on fire
And I'm on fire (I'm going, you tell me, I feel it, I say it)
(I'm heading back into the tunnel for my soul to burn) I'm on fire
(I'm coming, you coming, no hiding, my feeling)
(I wanna take it to the highest over me, yeah)
Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Wire me up to machines, I'll be your prisoner
Find it hard to believe you are my murderer
I'm on fire behind you
It's a fallen sky
I'm on fire (I'm going, you tell me, I feel it, I say it)
(I'm heading back into the tunnel for my soul to burn) I'm on fire
(I'm coming, you coming, no hiding, my feeling)
(I wanna take it to the highest over me, yeah)
Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo
And I'm on fire
I'm on fire
Move on, you got to move on
You got to get to the hip, get your shake on
Move on, you got to move on
You got to get to the hip, get your shake on
