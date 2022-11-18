Lirik Lagu Fire - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire - Kasabian

Shake me into the night and I'm an easy lover

Take me into the fight and I'm an easy brother

And I'm on fire

Burn my sweet effigy, I'm a road runner

Spill my guts on a wheel, I wanna taste uh-huh

And I'm on fire

And I'm on fire

And I'm on fire (I'm going, you tell me, I feel it, I say it)

(I'm heading back into the tunnel for my soul to burn) I'm on fire

(I'm coming, you coming, no hiding, my feeling)

(I wanna take it to the highest over me, yeah)

Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Wire me up to machines, I'll be your prisoner

Find it hard to believe you are my murderer

I'm on fire behind you

It's a fallen sky

I'm on fire (I'm going, you tell me, I feel it, I say it)

(I'm heading back into the tunnel for my soul to burn) I'm on fire

(I'm coming, you coming, no hiding, my feeling)

(I wanna take it to the highest over me, yeah)

Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Whoo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

And I'm on fire

I'm on fire

Move on, you got to move on

You got to get to the hip, get your shake on

Move on, you got to move on

You got to get to the hip, get your shake on