Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Chris Brown feat Usher dan Gucci Mane dari Party.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Chris Brown feat Usher dan Gucci Mane dari Party. /Pixabay/mohamed Hassan

Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane

Oh, hey
Yeah, it's Breezy
Yeah, yeah, yeah

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party

Bi***** dancin' na*** in my livin' room
She straight out of college, just turned 22
Girl, get your money up, I ain't even mad at you
Got you all on me, makin' these ni**** catchin' attitudes
Tell 'em don't start it, my ni**** retarded
f*** the judge and the sentence, huh, I got a good lawyer
I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'
It's my birthday with the cake, f*** it up, then let me eat it

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party

Yeah, I just got the ring, I think I deserve a toast
Shout out to my team, we be out there doin' the most
Girl, come to my place, but don't bring no clothes
Let's be dirty babe, baby, drop it low
Pop rubber bands all on her a**, baby been eating her Wheaties
All in the back, dishin' the cash, make me if you need it
I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'
It's my birthday with the cake, lick it all, let me eat it

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party

It's party, party, party like a ni*** just got out of jail
Flyin' in my 'Rari like a bat that just flew outta hell
I'm from the east of ATL, but ballin' in the Cali hills
Lil mama bo*** boomin', that bi*** movin' and she standin' still
I know these Bi***** choosin' me, but I got 80 on me still
I'm tryna f***, who tryna chill? 'Cause I'm just tryna pay some bills
I'm multi millionare LaFlare, this watch here cost a quarter M
Just look at me and look at them, I smashed her on my first attempt
Like Scarface bi***, the world is mine, you should read the blimp
So either you gon' take a ride, or you gon' stay with him
'Cause I got places I can be, I get yo a** on the scene
Gucci, CB VIP, so f*** them ni****, look at me, Wop

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Klik Bondowoso

Ringkas, Teks Khutbah Jumat bertemakan Bersenang-senang dalam Perspektif Islam

Ringkas, Teks Khutbah Jumat bertemakan Bersenang-senang dalam Perspektif Islam

18 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Pesawat Tempur - Iwan Fals: Waktu Kau Lewat Aku Sedang Mainkan Gitar

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Pesawat Tempur - Iwan Fals: Waktu Kau Lewat Aku Sedang Mainkan Gitar

18 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kendalku

FULL TIME HASIL Akhir Skor Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022, Indonesia Kalah?

FULL TIME HASIL Akhir Skor Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022, Indonesia Kalah?

18 November 2022, 02:02 WIB

Sumenep News

Doa Membasuh Telapak Tangan Saat Wudhu yang Jarang Diketahui

Doa Membasuh Telapak Tangan Saat Wudhu yang Jarang Diketahui

18 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Jumat, 18 November 2022, Hujan Ringan Hingga Sedang Pada Siang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Jumat, 18 November 2022, Hujan Ringan Hingga Sedang Pada Siang Hari

18 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 18 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

18 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Indotrends

Streaming Film Ilegal Rebahin, Layarkaca21, IndoXXI, Dunia21 Telah Ditutup, Ini 11 Website Aman Nonton Film

Streaming Film Ilegal Rebahin, Layarkaca21, IndoXXI, Dunia21 Telah Ditutup, Ini 11 Website Aman Nonton Film

18 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Naskah Khutbah Jumat, Bagus untuk Renungan tentang Kenapa Manusia Harus Beribadah

Naskah Khutbah Jumat, Bagus untuk Renungan tentang Kenapa Manusia Harus Beribadah

18 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming dan Siaran Langsung Portugal vs Nigeria Tayang Dimana? Live Dimana?

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming dan Siaran Langsung Portugal vs Nigeria Tayang Dimana? Live Dimana?

18 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 25 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 01:37 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Jegal ADV 350, Peugeot Rilis Skuter Adventure XP400 , Ini Desain dan Spesifikasi Lengkapnya

Jegal ADV 350, Peugeot Rilis Skuter Adventure XP400 , Ini Desain dan Spesifikasi Lengkapnya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB

Sumenep News

Doa Puasa Kristen untuk Pekerjaan, Pengangguran Sebaiknya Baca Ini!

Doa Puasa Kristen untuk Pekerjaan, Pengangguran Sebaiknya Baca Ini!

18 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Sandiwara Cinta - Nike Ardila dan Fakta dari Lagu Ini

Lirik Lagu Sandiwara Cinta - Nike Ardila dan Fakta dari Lagu Ini

18 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Portugal vs Nigeria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Portugal vs Nigeria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

18 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

JAWABAN Buah Apa yang Bikin Ketawa? Penasaran Buah Apa Itu Simak Penjelasan Tebakan Receh Viral Bikin Ngakak

JAWABAN Buah Apa yang Bikin Ketawa? Penasaran Buah Apa Itu Simak Penjelasan Tebakan Receh Viral Bikin Ngakak

18 November 2022, 00:49 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE SCORE HASIL Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Skor Akhir Tadi Malam 18 November 2022

LIVE SCORE HASIL Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Skor Akhir Tadi Malam 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:49 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Berita Kepada Kawan - Ebiet G Ade: Perjalanan Ini Terasa Sangat Menyedihkan

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Berita Kepada Kawan - Ebiet G Ade: Perjalanan Ini Terasa Sangat Menyedihkan

18 November 2022, 00:42 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

IJTI Choice Award 2022: 20 Tokoh Kabupaten Bandung Diganjar Penghargaan

IJTI Choice Award 2022: 20 Tokoh Kabupaten Bandung Diganjar Penghargaan

18 November 2022, 00:39 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pengadilan Belanda Membenarkan Bahwa MH 17 Ditembak Jatuh oleh Rudal Buatan Rusia

Pengadilan Belanda Membenarkan Bahwa MH 17 Ditembak Jatuh oleh Rudal Buatan Rusia

18 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Kendalku

UPDATE HASIL AKHIR Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Hari Ini 18 November 2022, Skor Berapa?

UPDATE HASIL AKHIR Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Hari Ini 18 November 2022, Skor Berapa?

18 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Portal Maluku

Ini 2 Negara yang Akan Bertemu di Final Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Neymar

Ini 2 Negara yang Akan Bertemu di Final Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Neymar

18 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Nigeria Laga Uji Coba: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Nigeria Laga Uji Coba: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

18 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

18 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Berita Bantul

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

18 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB