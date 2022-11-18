Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane

Oh, hey

Yeah, it's Breezy

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry

Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari

Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party

When I'm with my clique, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

Bi***** dancin' na*** in my livin' room

She straight out of college, just turned 22

Girl, get your money up, I ain't even mad at you

Got you all on me, makin' these ni**** catchin' attitudes

Tell 'em don't start it, my ni**** retarded

f*** the judge and the sentence, huh, I got a good lawyer

I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'

It's my birthday with the cake, f*** it up, then let me eat it

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry

Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari

Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party

When I'm with my clique, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

Yeah, I just got the ring, I think I deserve a toast

Shout out to my team, we be out there doin' the most

Girl, come to my place, but don't bring no clothes

Let's be dirty babe, baby, drop it low

Pop rubber bands all on her a**, baby been eating her Wheaties

All in the back, dishin' the cash, make me if you need it

I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'

It's my birthday with the cake, lick it all, let me eat it

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry

Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari

Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party

When I'm with my clique, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

It's party, party, party like a ni*** just got out of jail

Flyin' in my 'Rari like a bat that just flew outta hell

I'm from the east of ATL, but ballin' in the Cali hills

Lil mama bo*** boomin', that bi*** movin' and she standin' still

I know these Bi***** choosin' me, but I got 80 on me still

I'm tryna f***, who tryna chill? 'Cause I'm just tryna pay some bills

I'm multi millionare LaFlare, this watch here cost a quarter M

Just look at me and look at them, I smashed her on my first attempt

Like Scarface bi***, the world is mine, you should read the blimp

So either you gon' take a ride, or you gon' stay with him

'Cause I got places I can be, I get yo a** on the scene

Gucci, CB VIP, so f*** them ni****, look at me, Wop

Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry

Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari

Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party

When I'm with my clique, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party

How to party, yeah, we know how to party