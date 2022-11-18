Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Party - Chris Brown ft Usher dan Gucci Mane
Oh, hey
Yeah, it's Breezy
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
Bi***** dancin' na*** in my livin' room
She straight out of college, just turned 22
Girl, get your money up, I ain't even mad at you
Got you all on me, makin' these ni**** catchin' attitudes
Tell 'em don't start it, my ni**** retarded
f*** the judge and the sentence, huh, I got a good lawyer
I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'
It's my birthday with the cake, f*** it up, then let me eat it
Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
Yeah, I just got the ring, I think I deserve a toast
Shout out to my team, we be out there doin' the most
Girl, come to my place, but don't bring no clothes
Let's be dirty babe, baby, drop it low
Pop rubber bands all on her a**, baby been eating her Wheaties
All in the back, dishin' the cash, make me if you need it
I got a few girls on the way, baby girl, you ain't leavin'
It's my birthday with the cake, lick it all, let me eat it
Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
It's party, party, party like a ni*** just got out of jail
Flyin' in my 'Rari like a bat that just flew outta hell
I'm from the east of ATL, but ballin' in the Cali hills
Lil mama bo*** boomin', that bi*** movin' and she standin' still
I know these Bi***** choosin' me, but I got 80 on me still
I'm tryna f***, who tryna chill? 'Cause I'm just tryna pay some bills
I'm multi millionare LaFlare, this watch here cost a quarter M
Just look at me and look at them, I smashed her on my first attempt
Like Scarface bi***, the world is mine, you should read the blimp
So either you gon' take a ride, or you gon' stay with him
'Cause I got places I can be, I get yo a** on the scene
Gucci, CB VIP, so f*** them ni****, look at me, Wop
Pull up on your bi***, tell your man I'm sorry
Hundred on my wrist, jumpin' out the 'Rari
Ooh, she hit the splits, she know how to party
When I'm with my clique, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
How to party, yeah, we know how to party
