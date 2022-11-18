Lirik Lagu Last Night - Diddy feat Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Night - Diddy feat Keyshia Cole
Last night, I couldn't even get an answer (Answer)
I tried to call (tried to call)
But my pride wouldn't let me dial (Dial)
And I'm sitting here with this blank expression
(Expression, expression)
And the way I feel (Way I feel)
I wanna curl up like a child
I know you can hear me
I know you can feel me
I can't live without you
Girl, please make me better
I wish I wasn't the way I am
If I told you once, I told you twice
You can see it in my eyes
I'm all cried out, with nothing to say
You're everything I wanted to be
If you could only see, your heart belongs to me
I love you so much
I'm yearning for your touch
Come and set me free
Forever yours, I'll be
Baby, won't you come and take this pain away?
Last night (Oh, last night), I couldn't even get an answer
Oh baby, what you wanna do to me?
I tried to call (Alright), but my pride wouldn't let me dial
Why would you just hurt me, baby? Oh
And I'm sitting here, with this blank expression (Expression)
Don't save me baby, don't, no
And the way I feel, I wanna curl up like a child
I'm so alone, I'm so lonely, baby, oh
Tell me what words to say to make you come back
Don't break me like that (Ooh)
And if it matters, I'd rather stay home (Baby)
With you, I'm never alone
Don't wanna wait 'til you're gone
Whatever you do, just don't leave me
Last night (Yeah), I couldn't even get an answer (Couldn't get an answer, baby)
(Oh) I tried to call (Call me, baby), but my pride wouldn't let me dial
Oh, couldn't you just dial me, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby?
And I'm sitting here, with this blank expression (Don't sit there, no)
And the way I feel (Alright, yeah), I wanna curl up like a child
I'm so alone, I'm so lonely, baby, oh
