Lirik Lagu Last Night - Diddy feat Keyshia Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Night - Diddy feat Keyshia Cole

Last night, I couldn't even get an answer (Answer)

I tried to call (tried to call)

But my pride wouldn't let me dial (Dial)

And I'm sitting here with this blank expression

(Expression, expression)

And the way I feel (Way I feel)

I wanna curl up like a child

I know you can hear me

I know you can feel me

I can't live without you

Girl, please make me better

I wish I wasn't the way I am

If I told you once, I told you twice

You can see it in my eyes

I'm all cried out, with nothing to say

You're everything I wanted to be

If you could only see, your heart belongs to me

I love you so much

I'm yearning for your touch

Come and set me free

Forever yours, I'll be

Baby, won't you come and take this pain away?

Last night (Oh, last night), I couldn't even get an answer

Oh baby, what you wanna do to me?

I tried to call (Alright), but my pride wouldn't let me dial

Why would you just hurt me, baby? Oh

And I'm sitting here, with this blank expression (Expression)

Don't save me baby, don't, no

And the way I feel, I wanna curl up like a child

I'm so alone, I'm so lonely, baby, oh

Tell me what words to say to make you come back

Don't break me like that (Ooh)

And if it matters, I'd rather stay home (Baby)

With you, I'm never alone

Don't wanna wait 'til you're gone

Whatever you do, just don't leave me

Last night (Yeah), I couldn't even get an answer (Couldn't get an answer, baby)

(Oh) I tried to call (Call me, baby), but my pride wouldn't let me dial

Oh, couldn't you just dial me, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby?

And I'm sitting here, with this blank expression (Don't sit there, no)

And the way I feel (Alright, yeah), I wanna curl up like a child

I'm so alone, I'm so lonely, baby, oh