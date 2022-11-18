Lirik Lagu When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney feat Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:08 WIB
Lirik lagu When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker.
Lirik lagu When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker. /YouTube/KennyChesneyVEVO

When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

Suntan toes ticklin' the sand
Cold drink chillin' in my right hand
Watchin' you sleep in the evenin' light
Restin' up for a long, long night

'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down yeah

All day long just takin' it easy
Layin' in a hammock where it's nice 'n breezy
Sleepin' off the night before
'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be back for more

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

This old guitar and my dark sunglasses
This sweet concoction is smooth as molasses
Nothin' to do, but breathe all day
Until the big moon rises and it's time to play

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down (sinks down)
Over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down
Yeah

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

