Lirik Lagu When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney feat Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker
Suntan toes ticklin' the sand
Cold drink chillin' in my right hand
Watchin' you sleep in the evenin' light
Restin' up for a long, long night
'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down yeah
All day long just takin' it easy
Layin' in a hammock where it's nice 'n breezy
Sleepin' off the night before
'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be back for more
When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down
This old guitar and my dark sunglasses
This sweet concoction is smooth as molasses
Nothin' to do, but breathe all day
Until the big moon rises and it's time to play
When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down (sinks down)
Over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down
When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down
Yeah
When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'
When the sun goes down we'll feel alright
When the sun sinks down over the water
Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down
