Lirik Lagu When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney feat Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

When the Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

Suntan toes ticklin' the sand

Cold drink chillin' in my right hand

Watchin' you sleep in the evenin' light

Restin' up for a long, long night

'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be groovin'

When the sun goes down we'll feel alright

When the sun sinks down over the water

Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down yeah

All day long just takin' it easy

Layin' in a hammock where it's nice 'n breezy

Sleepin' off the night before

'Cause when the sun goes down we'll be back for more

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'

When the sun goes down we'll feel alright

When the sun sinks down over the water

Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

This old guitar and my dark sunglasses

This sweet concoction is smooth as molasses

Nothin' to do, but breathe all day

Until the big moon rises and it's time to play

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'

When the sun goes down we'll feel alright

When the sun sinks down (sinks down)

Over the water

Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'

When the sun goes down we'll feel alright

When the sun sinks down over the water

Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down

Yeah

When the sun goes down we'll be groovin'

When the sun goes down we'll feel alright

When the sun sinks down over the water

Everything gets hotter when the sun goes down