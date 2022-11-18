Lirik Lagu Next to You - Chris Brown ft Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Next to You - Chris Brown ft Justin Bieber

You've got that smile

That only heaven can make

I pray to God everyday

That you keep that smile

Yeah, you are my dream (You are my dream)

There's not a thing I won't do

I'll give my life up for you

'Cause you are my dream

And baby, everything that I have is yours

You will never go cold or hungry

I'll be there when you're insecure

Let you know that you're always lovely

Girl, 'cause you are the only thing that I got right now

One day when the sky is falling

I'll be standing right next to you

Right next to you

Nothing will ever come between us

'Cause I'll be standing right next to you

Right next to you

If you had my child (Yodel-lay-ah)

You would make my life complete (Yodel-lay-ah)

Just to have your eyes on little me

That'd be mine forever (Ooh)

And baby, everything that I have is yours (Oh, everything)

You will never go cold or hungry (Oh)

I'll be there when you're insecure (Insecure)

Let you know that you're always lovely

Girl, 'cause you are the only thing that I got right now

One day when the sky is falling

I'll be standing right next to you

Right next to you (Whoa)

Nothing will ever come between us

I'll be standing right next to you

Right next to you

We're made for one another (One another)

Me and you (And you, and you, and you)

And I have no fear

I know we'll make it through