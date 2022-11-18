Lirik Lagu Next to You - Chris Brown ft Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Next to You - Chris Brown ft Justin Bieber
You've got that smile
That only heaven can make
I pray to God everyday
That you keep that smile
Yeah, you are my dream (You are my dream)
There's not a thing I won't do
I'll give my life up for you
'Cause you are my dream
And baby, everything that I have is yours
You will never go cold or hungry
I'll be there when you're insecure
Let you know that you're always lovely
Girl, 'cause you are the only thing that I got right now
One day when the sky is falling
I'll be standing right next to you
Right next to you
Nothing will ever come between us
'Cause I'll be standing right next to you
Right next to you
If you had my child (Yodel-lay-ah)
You would make my life complete (Yodel-lay-ah)
Just to have your eyes on little me
That'd be mine forever (Ooh)
And baby, everything that I have is yours (Oh, everything)
You will never go cold or hungry (Oh)
I'll be there when you're insecure (Insecure)
Let you know that you're always lovely
Girl, 'cause you are the only thing that I got right now
One day when the sky is falling
I'll be standing right next to you
Right next to you (Whoa)
Nothing will ever come between us
I'll be standing right next to you
Right next to you
We're made for one another (One another)
Me and you (And you, and you, and you)
And I have no fear
I know we'll make it through
