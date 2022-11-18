Lirik Lagu Can Somebody Tell Me Who I Am (Acoustic Version) - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Can Somebody Tell Me Who I Am (Acoustic Version) - Orange Blue
There are times when the earth is trembling and we all get lost
When the colours fade away and the darkness rises up and bursts
Desperately we're searching for a place we can call "home"
And we will cross the ocean wide until we get the sense of our ride
CHORUS:
Can somebody tell me who I am, will I ever learn to live my dream
Will I be in harmony with the river deep underneath my skin
Can somebody tell me who we are, we strayed from our path much too far
Will we ever see the flowers growing in our yard
There were times when our hearts were nearly full of disbelieve
We threw our yearning wishes in the wind
And insistantly hoped some would be granted
But at the end of our journey we finally made the discovery that
We all crossed the ocean wide just to realize that the treasure lies inside
CHORUS
Credit
Artist: Orange Blue
Year: 2000
Album: In Love With a Dream
Genre: Pop
Songwriters: Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit
