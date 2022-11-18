Lirik Lagu Can Somebody Tell Me Who I Am (Acoustic Version) - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Can Somebody Tell Me Who I Am (Acoustic Version) - Orange Blue

There are times when the earth is trembling and we all get lost

When the colours fade away and the darkness rises up and bursts

Desperately we're searching for a place we can call "home"

And we will cross the ocean wide until we get the sense of our ride

CHORUS:

Can somebody tell me who I am, will I ever learn to live my dream

Will I be in harmony with the river deep underneath my skin

Can somebody tell me who we are, we strayed from our path much too far

Will we ever see the flowers growing in our yard

There were times when our hearts were nearly full of disbelieve

We threw our yearning wishes in the wind

And insistantly hoped some would be granted

But at the end of our journey we finally made the discovery that

We all crossed the ocean wide just to realize that the treasure lies inside

CHORUS

Credit

Artist: Orange Blue

Year: 2000

Album: In Love With a Dream

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit

